McCormack picks up 500th coaching victory as Priory continues unbeaten start

AFFTON — When he was 3 years old, Priory senior Harrison Wilmsen attended a basketball camp run by coach Bobby McCormack.

A few years later, he stood beside McCormack on the CBC sideline as the Cadets water boy.

On Monday, Wilmsen scored 15 points and secured 13 rebounds and junior Jahaad Fort poured in 23 points to help Priory earn a 62-37 victory over Affton and give McCormack the 500th victory of his coaching career.

“Whatever I am right now, it’s because of him,” said Wilmsen, who leads the area in scoring at 26.7 points per game. “As a freshman he threw me in on varsity and I was dying, but he pushed me so hard because he knew what I could become. I owe all my success to him.”

McCormack, who is in his 29th season as a head coach, began his career at Ladue High in 1991 at the age of 29. He took over the CBC boys basketball program in 1997 and won the 4A state championship in his first season as the Cadets coach.

Now in his eighth season at Priory, he has compiled a 115-73 record with the Ravens, suffering just one losing season after taking over a program that finished with a 4-22 mark the year before he arrived.