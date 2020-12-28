McCormack picks up 500th coaching victory as Priory continues unbeaten start

AFFTON — When he was 3 years old, Priory senior Harrison Wilmsen attended a basketball camp run by coach Bobby McCormack.
A few years later, he stood beside McCormack on the CBC sideline as the Cadets water boy.
On Monday, Wilmsen scored 15 points and secured 13 rebounds and junior Jahaad Fort poured in 23 points to help Priory earn a 62-37 victory over Affton and give McCormack the 500th victory of his coaching career.
“Whatever I am right now, it’s because of him,” said Wilmsen, who leads the area in scoring at 26.7 points per game. “As a freshman he threw me in on varsity and I was dying, but he pushed me so hard because he knew what I could become. I owe all my success to him.”
McCormack, who is in his 29th season as a head coach, began his career at Ladue High in 1991 at the age of 29. He took over the CBC boys basketball program in 1997 and won the 4A state championship in his first season as the Cadets coach.
Now in his eighth season at Priory, he has compiled a 115-73 record with the Ravens, suffering just one losing season after taking over a program that finished with a 4-22 mark the year before he arrived.
“It’s a milestone but it has nothing to do with me,” McCormack said. “It has everything to do with the people that I’ve coached and those who have coached with me. I’ve coached NBA players, guys that didn’t play college ball and guys that get in the last few minutes of the game. They are all a part of this.”
The win against Affton had all the brushstrokes of a McCormack masterpiece. Trailing 5-0, McCormack switched from a man-to-man defense to a 1-3-1 trap that resulted in deflections, steals and off-balance shots as the Ravens surged to a 16-11 lead after one quarter.
In the second quarter, Priory (6-0) used 10 different players and shifted into a 2-3 zone, a 2-3 trap, and a 1-2-2 zone. The Ravens surrendered just five points in the quarter and opened a 16-point cushion at intermission by holding a normally sharp-shooting Affton team to 24 percent from the field.
“Coach (McCormack) loves switching it up. You never want the offense to get too comfortable,” said Fort, who had six steals in the first half. “When we throw different things at them, we really speed up a team, turn the ball over, get out on the break and play fun basketball.”
It was also fun on the offensive end for Fort. His game-high 23 points included a 6-for-10 performance from behind the three-point arc and landed him just three points off his career high, set last season against Fort Zumwalt North.
In the second half, Priory got a boost from senior Myles Kee, who returned to the floor after a positive coronavirus diagnosis earlier this month.
From his guard position, Kee scored six points and pulled down four offensive rebounds as Priory expanded upon its lead.
“I was just trying my best to keep the energy up for my team and get myself back into game shape by running around a little bit,” Kee said.
Kee believes the coaching success of McCormack is more than just Xs and Os.
“He’s a very unique guy,” Kee said. “He creates great offenses and he pushes us every day at practice, but he also really cares about his players. He deserves this moment.”
Players would like to deliver McCormack another special moment later this season.
Priory, which has not won a district championship since 1969, advanced to the Class 4 District 4 title game last season before losing 58-46 to Westminster.
“Hopefully we can give him a district title and move on to state,” Wilmsen said. “He deserves it.”
But for now, McCormack will cherish this milestone the way he has treated his ability to roam the sidelines for the last 29 years — with humility and gratitude.
“It’s a great feeling,” McCormack said. “I told this team that I hope 20 years from now, you’ll remember this day because I will.”