McKinney announced as Kirkwood's new boys basketball coach

The Kirkwood High athletics department announced Friday afternoon it has tentatively hired Jimmy McKinney as its boys basketball coach.

The announcement was made on the Kirkwood athletics department’s Twitter account.

McKinney’s hire is pending approval of the Kirkwood School District Board of Education, which is scheduled to meet Aug. 31.

McKinney, 36, replaces Mark Decker, who was the program’s interim coach last season while former long-time coach Bill Gunn was suspended. When Gunn’s suspension ended, he was not retained as boys basketball coach. Gunn was suspended as part of a significant shakeup of the boys basketball program that reshuffled the varsity staff, including the termination of three varsity assistant coaches in the spring of 2019.

Gunn was hired in 2006 after a brief stint at Northwest–Cedar Hill and spent 13 years as the Pioneers skipper. During that time Kirkwood was 197-154 and won a district championship in 2009. Gunn was selected as the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association coach of the year in 2013.

McKinney takes over a Kirkwood program that went 12-15 last season and lost to Chaminade in a district semifinal.