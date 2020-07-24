McKinney announced as Kirkwood's new boys basketball coach

The Kirkwood High athletics department announced Friday afternoon it has tentatively hired Jimmy McKinney as its boys basketball coach.
The announcement was made on the Kirkwood athletics department’s Twitter account.
McKinney’s hire is pending approval of the Kirkwood School District Board of Education, which is scheduled to meet Aug. 31.
McKinney, 36, replaces Mark Decker, who was the program’s interim coach last season while former long-time coach Bill Gunn was suspended. When Gunn’s suspension ended, he was not retained as boys basketball coach. Gunn was suspended as part of a significant shakeup of the boys basketball program that reshuffled the varsity staff, including the termination of three varsity assistant coaches in the spring of 2019.
Gunn was hired in 2006 after a brief stint at Northwest–Cedar Hill and spent 13 years as the Pioneers skipper. During that time Kirkwood was 197-154 and won a district championship in 2009. Gunn was selected as the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association coach of the year in 2013.
McKinney takes over a Kirkwood program that went 12-15 last season and lost to Chaminade in a district semifinal.
This will be McKinney’s first time as a head coach, but his basketball experience is extensive. As a standout player at Vashon, McKinney was part of three consecutive state championship teams under coach Floyd Irons and was a two-time All-Metro boys basketball player of the year selection. As a senior he was named Mr. Show-Me Basketball. McKinney played four years at the University of Missouri and spent 10 years playing professionally in Germany.
He has served the last four years as an assistant at Vashon and helped coach Tony Irons lead the Wolverines to four state semifinal appearances in the last five years. Vashon won three state championships in that time and was favored for another in March until the coronavirus pandemic forced the semifinals to be canceled.
