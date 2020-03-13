Mehlville (22-5) vs. Chaminade (21-6)

When, where: 1:45 p.m., Francis Howell Central
Up next: Winner of Raymore-Peculiar (25-3) and Staley (22-6) in a semifinal at 7:50 p.m. March 20 at JQH Arena in Springfield.
Streaming: Prepcasts.com
Breakdown: Mehlville returns to the quarterfinal round after making its debut last season. The Panthers were defeated by CBC 69-56. Mehlville significantly increased its strength of schedule this season as it played Vashon, Cardinal Ritter, Trinity, Chicago Curie and Hamilton Heights (No. 1 team in Tennessee) to prepare for a playoff run. Senior center Davion Bradford is one of two seven-footers in the area. The Kansas State signee averages 15 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game. Senior guard Dylan Branson averages 15.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. Senior forward Lamontay Daughtery (6-foot-8) puts up 14.7 points and 8.3 rebounds. Senior guard King Waller provides 13.3 points and 2.3 steals per game.
Chaminade makes its fifth quarterfinal appearance in six seasons and has won its previous four. The Red Devils are led by senior guard and Kansas State signee Luke Kasubke, who averages 13.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Senior guard Matteus Case is good for 10.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Sophomore center Tarris Reed (6-foot-8) averages 14.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1 block per game. Sophomore guard Damien Mayo Jr. averages 11.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Senior guard Harrison Vickers chips in 10 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
This will be the first meeting between these schools since 2008.