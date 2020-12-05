Mexico defense stymies New Haven in Montgomery County title game

MONTGOMERY CITY — John Liggett's head was spinning because of the number of defensive looks he faced Saturday.
One minute the New Haven boys basketball senior guard saw a straight man-to-man defense before it morphed into one of the multiple zone defenses on the next trip up the court.
"They changed defenses so much and it's hard to get into a rhythm against constantly different defenses," New Haven coach Aaron Peirick said.
Mexico's ever-changing defense was the difference in a 52-39 victory against the Shamrocks in the Montgomery County Invitational title game.
"They just did a really good job on defense," Liggett said.
New Haven (3-1) has dropped its last five meetings against Mexico in the Montgomery County Invitational. Its last win against the Bulldogs was a 64-25 victory in 2005.
Mexico (4-0) held New Haven to a 12-for-34 shooting performance from the field, including five 3-point goals.
The Shamrocks tied the game at 27-all midway through the third quarter, but Mexico coach Darren Pappas made sure to switch up his defense.
"Once we see that they're picking apart one defense, we like to change it," Pappas said.
The 1-3-1 zone New Haven started getting a rhythm against transitioned seamlessly into an extended 2-3 zone before changing back to its man-to-man.
It would change again and New Haven's offense struggled to find its footing again as Mexico went on a 10-0 run to keep the Shamrocks' at arm's length the rest of the game.
"We missed some shots and they're good enough that it doesn't take much and it's all of a sudden they're going on a quick run," Peirick said.
Liggett led the Shamrocks with 13 points and went 4-for-14 from the field. Being tasked with guarding the tournament's most valuable player, Mexico's Isaiah Reams, contributed to a fatigue factor in the fourth quarter.
"He's one of the fastest guys I've ever had to guard," Liggett said. "One of the better players I've had to guard."
Reams finished with a game-high 14 points.
While New Haven missed out on its first regular-season tournament championship since winning the Hermann Invitational in 2011, Peirick saw a lot of positives from his veteran-laden squad heading into the rest of the regular season.
"(Mexico) is going to beat a lot of people," Peirick said. "It would be a mistake to not learn from this game. We got three or four different looks defensively from them and good length. If we can learn and get better from it, that's what we have to do."
