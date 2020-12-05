Mexico defense stymies New Haven in Montgomery County title game

It would change again and New Haven's offense struggled to find its footing again as Mexico went on a 10-0 run to keep the Shamrocks' at arm's length the rest of the game.

"We missed some shots and they're good enough that it doesn't take much and it's all of a sudden they're going on a quick run," Peirick said.

Liggett led the Shamrocks with 13 points and went 4-for-14 from the field. Being tasked with guarding the tournament's most valuable player, Mexico's Isaiah Reams, contributed to a fatigue factor in the fourth quarter.

"He's one of the fastest guys I've ever had to guard," Liggett said. "One of the better players I've had to guard."

Reams finished with a game-high 14 points.

While New Haven missed out on its first regular-season tournament championship since winning the Hermann Invitational in 2011, Peirick saw a lot of positives from his veteran-laden squad heading into the rest of the regular season.

"(Mexico) is going to beat a lot of people," Peirick said. "It would be a mistake to not learn from this game. We got three or four different looks defensively from them and good length. If we can learn and get better from it, that's what we have to do."

