HILLSBORO — MICDS point guard Jayden Banks thought teammate Brandon Clemens was going to zig Friday, but instead he zagged.

The turnover epitomized a frustrating season-ending loss for the Rams in a 56-52 setback against Park Hills Central in a Class 4 boys basketball quarterfinal at Jefferson College.

“He thought someone was in the corner,” Banks said. “It happens.”

Central (27-3), which lost to MICDS by 18 points on Jan. 10, advanced to its second semifinal and first since 1976, according to Missouri State High School Activities Association records.

Jobe Bryant scored 15 points and Caden Casey added 13 for the Rebels.

Marcus Coleman scored 11 points and Mason Swartz added 10 for MICDS (23-7), No. 6 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings.

“There was a couple of moments especially at the end of the game where we were getting steals, getting stops, we're just not getting the buckets,” Coleman said. “That was a story throughout the night.”

Turnovers plagued the Rams all game long, including a couple in the game’s final seconds such as the Banks and Clemons miscue when MICDS had a chance to tie or take the lead.

“They were more aggressive and they made more winning plays this game,” Banks said. “The last game we were more locked in.”

Casey sank five successive free throws to ice the game for Central.

“I thought they did some good things,” MICDS coach Travis Wallace said. “They got the tempo going, really took us out of some stuff that we've been really good at. And so, you know, once you kind of get behind, it's kind of hard to fight to get back against a good team.”

MICDS struggled at the start, committing several turnovers and not denting the scoreboard until the midway point of the first quarter.

Kendall Horton scored five points and Triston Stewart added four more to guide Central to a 16-9 lead heading into the second quarter.

Buckets from Mason Williams and Smith extended the Rebels advantage, and a layup by Smith off a Rams turnover made it 24-13 Central.

Coleman’s putback gave MICDS a spark. Banks followed with a jumper and Banks fed Coleman for a 3-pointer to cut the Central lead to 26-20 at halftime.

A Banks bucket and a trey from Swartz helped MICDS cut the deficit to one early in the third quarter.

Central pushed its lead back to four late in the third, but Coleman picked up a loose ball and was fouled while draining a 3-ball with .6 of a second left. Coleman finished the four-point play to send the game into the fourth quarter tied at 39-all.

“We just didn't come out and match their energy,” Coleman said. “We came back in the second half with that energy though, and obviously, like we never let it slip away. We just couldn't get over that hump.”

Wallace hopes MICDS, which will return the majority of its roster, can build off this experience.

“The plan is always you know, come back better,” Wallace said. “We do have some young guys that I think will be really good in the future. So, I'm excited about those guys, it’s just unfortunate this weekend.”