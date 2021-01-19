MICDS continues red-hot start with OT win over Westminster

LADUE — Aaron Hendricks loves those highlight-reel, rim-shattering slam dunks.
The MICDS senior center has had a few of them this season.
But it is his defensive presence near the basket that makes the Rams tick.
"My role is to protect the paint," Hendricks said. "That's my main responsibility."
Hendricks enjoyed the best of both worlds Tuesday night.
The 6-foot-7 intimidator provided the muscle on one end and added a key basket at the other to help the Rams outlast Westminster 61-54 in overtime in a bruising Metro League boys basketball showdown.
MICDS is off to what might be its best start ever at 11-0.
And Hendricks has played an important role in that lightning-quick getaway. He had 12 points and eight rebounds against the Wildcats (8-3).
"He doesn't get nearly enough credit for what he does for us," said MICDS junior forward Brandon Mitchell-Day, who led all scorers Tuesday with 21 points. "I think he's one of the best rebounders and defenders in the whole state."
The Rams have allowed just 47.7 points per game through their first 11 contests. They are winning by an average margin of 21 points per game.
And Hendricks has played a key role in making those eye-popping numbers possible.
"He controls the paint, blocks shots, get rebounds, things like that for us," MICDS coach Travis Wallace said. "He's done a lot of really good things."
Hendricks' biggest play of the game might have been a simple layup. He scored off a nifty dish from Mitchell-Day just 23 seconds into the extra session.
That basket set the tone for the entire four-minute overtime as MICDS went on to score on its first six possessions.
The Hendricks-led defense forced Westminster into missing four of five shots in the extra stanza.
"In overtime we came out with a different energy," Hendricks said. "Coach said we had to come out and fight. We ran a play, I got the ball, we scored and we just kept going from there."
MICDS playmaker Sam Weinstroer hit one of two foul shots after a defensive stop. The Rams then forced a 5-second violation, which led to a Mitchell-Day jumper and a 55-50 lead after just 88 seconds.
Following a Wildcats basket, Mitchell-Day converted again from the line. Nick Roper sank four free throws in the final 57 seconds to nail down the triumph.
"I knew this was going to be a dogfight," Wallace said. "Every time we play them, it's like this. It comes down to effort and how hard do you want to play? We answered that tonight."
Westminster put together a pair of impressive rallies to send the game into OT.
MICDS took a 39-30 lead on a driving layup by Hasani Spann with 1 minute and 44 seconds left in the third period. The Wildcats charged back and took a 44-43 advantage on a long-range bomb from Kobi Williams just more than three minutes later. Williams finished with 15 points.
The Rams also bolted out to an early 13-1 advantage, which was erased before the halftime break.
"I thought our kids were pretty resilient the whole night," Westminster coach Dale Ribble said. "We made it competitive until the overtime when they just outplayed us."
MICDS is flourishing in its second season under Wallace, who compiled 144-46 mark in seven years at Jennings High.
The Rams bounced back from a mediocre 12-14 campaign in 2018-2019 by winning 23 of 28 games in Wallace's first year.
He has helped change the culture on North Warson Road with a family atmosphere
"We talk about a lot of different things like life — not just basketball," Wallace said. "The kids respond, they're doing it on their own. It's about them, not me."
MICDS, which improved to 4-0 in league play, has won its first 11 contests for the first time since at least 1999 — and maybe school history. The 2001-2002 team got off to a 9-1 start on the way to a 29-3 mark and the program's lone state title.
This group could be headed in that direction as well.
"We can't start thinking about how good we are," said Hendricks, who is an NCAA Division II prospect. "We've got to keep working."