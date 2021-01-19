MICDS continues red-hot start with OT win over Westminster

And Hendricks has played a key role in making those eye-popping numbers possible.

"He controls the paint, blocks shots, get rebounds, things like that for us," MICDS coach Travis Wallace said. "He's done a lot of really good things."

Hendricks' biggest play of the game might have been a simple layup. He scored off a nifty dish from Mitchell-Day just 23 seconds into the extra session.

That basket set the tone for the entire four-minute overtime as MICDS went on to score on its first six possessions.

The Hendricks-led defense forced Westminster into missing four of five shots in the extra stanza.

"In overtime we came out with a different energy," Hendricks said. "Coach said we had to come out and fight. We ran a play, I got the ball, we scored and we just kept going from there."

MICDS playmaker Sam Weinstroer hit one of two foul shots after a defensive stop. The Rams then forced a 5-second violation, which led to a Mitchell-Day jumper and a 55-50 lead after just 88 seconds.

Following a Wildcats basket, Mitchell-Day converted again from the line. Nick Roper sank four free throws in the final 57 seconds to nail down the triumph.