MICDS holds off Westminster to split Metro League championship

Westminster leaned on its own sophomore standout to bring it to the cusp of victory. Guard Casen Lawrence knocked down an incredible runner off the glass that cut MICDS’s lead to 42-39 with 2:52 to play. It was as close as the Wildcats had been since the last two minutes of the first quarter. Lawrence was a real spark as he scored a team-high 16 points, knocked down four 3-pointers and made four steals.

“I thought our guys battled and we played well enough at times where we had opportunities to maybe change the outcome,” Ribble said. “We weren’t able to do it.”

Part of that was because MICDS junior forward Jack Roper answered on the other end when he scored a putback-and-one to push the lead to 45-39 with 1:32 remaining. Roper was instrumental to the Rams building their early lead and finished with 18 points and seven rebounds.

“We just had to play our game, let our shots come to us and we did that,” Roper said. “It was tough. We had to play defense and it worked out.”

Junior forward Jack Pronger had 13 points and junior forward Aaron Hendricks scored eight points, hauled in nine rebounds and blocked two shots.