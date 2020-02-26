MICDS holds off Westminster to split Metro League championship

LADUE — Sam Weinstroer had an ice pack on his shooting hand to ease the swelling Wednesday night.
But he wasn’t feeling any pain.
A junior point guard for the MICDS boys basketball team, Weinstroer knocked down four free throws in the final minute as MICDS held off Westminster 50-45 at MICDS.
The win means the Metro League championship will be shared by MICDS and Westminster. Both finished with 9-2 records and split their home-and-home meetings. It was a significant accomplishment for MICDS, which finished 2-9 in the league last season with only Principia looking up at it in the standings.
“I think it meant a lot to those dudes,” first-year MICDS coach Travis Wallace said. “You’re talking about them going from (near) last to the top of the league. I was excited for them. They were excited.”
The No. 8 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, MICDS (22-4) only gave itself the chance to clinch a piece of the league championship by rallying past Priory 52-51 on the road Monday night. The Rams outscored the Rebels 14-8 to pull out the win.
“It was a big win, we needed it. It was a nail biter,” Weinstroer said of Monday’s victory. “We worked hard, we played together and we came out with the ‘W’ at the end.”
The Rams appeared on their way to a dominating victory against the Wildcats.
The No. 3 small school, Westminster (21-4) was without senior swingman Brennan Orf. The 6-foot-3 Orf averages nearly 16 points and eight rebounds a game, tops on the team.
With its motor in street clothes on the bench, Westminster struggled to score in the first half. MICDS led 15-6 after the first quarter and took a commanding 29-14 lead into the locker room.
Things tightened up considerably in the third quarter as sophomore guard EJ Williams and sophomore post Austin Vick went to work. Williams attacked the basket and scored on tough runners over the outstretched arms of MICDS’s lengthy lineup.
Vick used his size and wingspan to post up and hit turn-around shots on consecutive possessions.
Senior forward Lane Davis gave the Wildcats a wave of momentum to ride into the fourth quarter when his half-court heave at the buzzer caught nothing but net to cut MICDS’s lead to 39-31.
“I thought we competed really well,” Westminster coach Dale Ribble said.
MICDS was out of sorts some as sophomore forward Brandon Mitchell-Day spent much of the game in foul trouble. He has been a big part of what the Rams have done this season but fouled out with 3 minutes and 17 seconds to play with just one point.
Westminster leaned on its own sophomore standout to bring it to the cusp of victory. Guard Casen Lawrence knocked down an incredible runner off the glass that cut MICDS’s lead to 42-39 with 2:52 to play. It was as close as the Wildcats had been since the last two minutes of the first quarter. Lawrence was a real spark as he scored a team-high 16 points, knocked down four 3-pointers and made four steals.
“I thought our guys battled and we played well enough at times where we had opportunities to maybe change the outcome,” Ribble said. “We weren’t able to do it.”
Part of that was because MICDS junior forward Jack Roper answered on the other end when he scored a putback-and-one to push the lead to 45-39 with 1:32 remaining. Roper was instrumental to the Rams building their early lead and finished with 18 points and seven rebounds.
“We just had to play our game, let our shots come to us and we did that,” Roper said. “It was tough. We had to play defense and it worked out.”
Junior forward Jack Pronger had 13 points and junior forward Aaron Hendricks scored eight points, hauled in nine rebounds and blocked two shots.
Weinstroer finished with seven points, but four of them came at the free-throw line in the waning moments to keep Westminster at arm’s length. Especially on a night when MICDS missed nine free throws.
“It’s exciting, it’s why we play and it’s fun,” Weinstroer said.
The 5-foot-11 Weinstroer was playing his fourth game since returning from an injury he sustained at practice over Christmas break. His impact on the game and his team can’t be completely measured statistically.
“Sam knows what everybody should be doing. I know his hand is still sore but he can shoot the ball and he can score,” Wallace said. “But the most important thing we need from him right now is being a leader, being vocal and just his brain.”
MICDS held its conference destiny in its own hands and took care of business.
Now the Rams are chasing success in the postseason, which begins next week. They are the top seed in the Class 4 District 5 tournament at Clayton. With everyone back on the court and a league championship on its resume, the Rams have high expectations.
“This is where it really starts to matter,” Weinstroer said. “We’re playing together now like the beginning of the season and we’re going to make a run this year.”