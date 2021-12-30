MICDS knocks off Whitfield to win own holiday tourney for first time since 1987

The fourth of Williams' five 3s started the final quarter and made it a 39-37 game, but he missed a potential go-ahead trey on the next trip down court and MICDS went on a 9-0 run sparked by a Mintzlaff trey and a Mitchell-Day three-point play.

“I think he's been figuring out how to be 'the guy,'” Wallace said of Mitchell-Day. “The last couple years he's played on teams where there's been other guys, but he probably was the guy and the other guys didn't know it. So, it's new for him in this position. Since the Westminster game (the Rams' only loss), he's taken that leadership role.”

That turn of events was a backbreaker for Whitfield, as it could get no closer than six points the rest of the way.

“We cut it down to two points and had a shot for the lead,” Potsou said. “Not necessarily the shot we wanted at that time, but Jorden was playing a fantastic game and I trust the ball in his hands and for him to make the decisions. He was feeling it tonight and he let it loose. If it went in, we'd all be smiling, but it just didn't.”

A holiday tournament championship after long last and a hot 9-1 start have the Rams feeling good about themselves heading into the new year, but Mintzlaff said the team has even loftier goals.