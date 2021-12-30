MICDS knocks off Whitfield to win own holiday tourney for first time since 1987

LADUE – Brandon Mitchell-Day wanted it bad.
It had been 34 years since the MICDS boys basketball team had won its own holiday tournament. In fact, it had been 20 years since the Rams had even advanced to the title game of what has been one of the top holiday tournaments in the area.
Not only did MICDS make the final this year, it won the whole thing, thanks in large part to Mitchell-Day. The Dartmouth commit poured in a team-high 21 points to help lead the Rams to a 60-48 win over Whitfield in Thursday night's battle of the tourney's top seeds at McDonnell Gymnasium.
“It means a lot. It was something that we prided ourselves on coming into the tournament,” Mitchell-Day said. “My sophomore year, we had a crack at it and didn't get it done. So, it was nice to come back and win it.”
Top-seed MICDS (9-1) has now won its own tourney — which dates back to 1975 — five times, but had not hoisted the first-place trophy since a run of four titles in 10 seasons that ended in 1987.
“It just shows how hard our kids have been working here,” MICDS coach Travis Wallace said. “And I don't even think it's been a this year thing. The first year I was here, we lost in the semifinal by two points, so it's been a goal of ours.”
Junior guard Marcus Coleman, a transfer from Lutheran St. Charles playing in his first MICDS tourney, chipped in with 14 points for the Rams, who are the No. 5 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings.
Senior reserve guard Mark Mintzlaff had a career night for MICDS with personal-highs in 3-pointers (four) and points (13). His outing came on the heels of banking in three threes against Ladue in the tourney semifinals one night earlier.
“This whole tournament felt good,” Mintzlaff said. “Before the tournament happened, I was definitely struggling a little bit and everybody on the team knows that. Coach put the trust in me in this tournament and, when the threes started falling, it made me confident.”
Second-seeded Whitfield (9-3) was making just its second appearance in the tourney final and first since a runner-up effort in 1999. The Warriors, ranked sixth among small schools, had just eight available players and used just six of them.
“It forced us to adjust and do things differently and obviously can be taxing on the kids' legs, especially when you play back-to-back nights,” Whitfield coach Mike Potsou said. “But, all the credit to all eight guys and their ability to push those distractions aside and give the type of energy and focus that they did the last three games.”
Whitfield held the early lead, but MICDS grabbed an 8-7 lead late in the first quarter and never let go of the advantage. The Rams led 12-10 after one quarter and pushed the lead out to 28-20 by halftime. Mintzlaff sparked MICDS off the bench with a pair of triples in the first half.
“Mark Mintzlaff played incredible today and I've been on him about it,” Wallace said. “He's a senior and he didn't play a lot last year because he played behind guys. But, that's what he can do.”
The Rams went ahead by 11 to start the third quarter, but a 10-0 run got the Warriors to within a single point at 31-30. But, Mitchell-Day stopped the bleeding with the first of his three second-half conventional three-point plays.
“Whitfield did everything they could to try and keep me away from getting the ball,” Mitchell-Day said. “But, our bench did a great job of making shots and spreading the floor and, once the floor was spread, it was a lot easier to get the ball, get in a rhythm and score a few points.”
Junior guard Jorden Williams finished one point shy of his career high with 27 points for the Warriors, including all 14 of his team's points in the fourth quarter.
“Jorden has really done a terrific job for us all season long and his last two games in this tournament were simply phenomenal,” Potsou said. “He's increased his on-court presence with not only his ability to handle the ball and makes good decisions but his leadership. He's become more vocal and he's communicating with his teammates, in addition to becoming really comfortable and confident with his outside shooting.”
The fourth of Williams' five 3s started the final quarter and made it a 39-37 game, but he missed a potential go-ahead trey on the next trip down court and MICDS went on a 9-0 run sparked by a Mintzlaff trey and a Mitchell-Day three-point play.
“I think he's been figuring out how to be 'the guy,'” Wallace said of Mitchell-Day. “The last couple years he's played on teams where there's been other guys, but he probably was the guy and the other guys didn't know it. So, it's new for him in this position. Since the Westminster game (the Rams' only loss), he's taken that leadership role.”
That turn of events was a backbreaker for Whitfield, as it could get no closer than six points the rest of the way.
“We cut it down to two points and had a shot for the lead,” Potsou said. “Not necessarily the shot we wanted at that time, but Jorden was playing a fantastic game and I trust the ball in his hands and for him to make the decisions. He was feeling it tonight and he let it loose. If it went in, we'd all be smiling, but it just didn't.”
A holiday tournament championship after long last and a hot 9-1 start have the Rams feeling good about themselves heading into the new year, but Mintzlaff said the team has even loftier goals.
“It's a big accomplishment. We're proud of how this whole tournament went,” he said. “But, we still have that one goal and that comes in March with the playoffs. So, this is a good start and it gives us that championship experience, but we still have that one common goal.”