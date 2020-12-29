MICDS pulls away from Kirkwood in second half to stay unbeaten

LADUE — When it came time to dial long distance, the MICDS boys basketball team called on seniors Nick Roper and Hasani Spann.
The 6-foot-7 Roper hit back-to-back 3-pointers and then Spann, a 6-1 guard, nailed two treys to spark the undefeated Rams to a 53-38 victory over the Kirkwood Pioneers on Tuesday afternoon to win the MICDS Holiday Round Robin.
Spann led the Rams with 14 points. Junior Brandon Mitchell-Day added 12 and Roper chipped in with 10 for MICDS (7-0), the No. 6 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings. Senior Jaylen Phipps led Kirkwood (5-2) with nine points.
The score was tied 21-21 at halftime. MICDS coach Travis Wallace was not pleased with what he saw in the first two quarters from the Rams.
"We didn't play Ram basketball in the first half," Wallace said. "We talked about how the style that they play was going to test us. Everything we hold our kids accountable for, they would have to do in order to beat them.
"So I just said, 'Hey, look, you guys know what you need to do. We're leaving. You all talk among yourselves and figure this out.' And we walked out and they had a conversation and they came out and played. I don't know what they said."
Spann, along with Mitchell-Day and senior Sam Wienstroer, spoke up in the locker room.
"I was just saying that it was zero-zero going out for the second half," Spann said. "We slipped up and let them get back in the game. Any mistakes we made in the first half were in the past. It was time to go out and get it. We needed to use our energy and put them back in a hole."
The Rams showed some pent-up energy for sure in the third quarter. MICDS outscored Kirkwood 18-9 in the eight-minute quarter to take control of the game.
Mitchell-Day got the second half off to a good start when he rammed home a dunk after getting a baseball pass to beat the press.
Roper canned a 3-pointer from the corner. After a Kirkwood basket by Kellen Rhimes, Roper lassoed another 3-pointer.
"I'm just trying to be a leader," Roper said. "I was needed there. I can do a little bit of everything. I wanted to come in clutch when I was needed. I was just thinking it's about time to get this thing going."
Spann knew his teammate could come through.
"It was imperative we started playing there and Nick got us going," Spann said. "We had a different energy there. We were hyped and ready to go. I fed off his shooting. I said we have to widen this lead and we did."
Wallace liked seeing Roper step up and take charge.
"Man, he can do it all," Wallace said about Roper. "He can play point; he can play off the ball. He had a dunk early in the game. He played real big for us. I've been on him about playing consistent and he's naturally talented. He's a real quiet kid because he don't say a lot but he shows what he can do on the floor. He had a bright future in basketball."
Kirkwood's Will Lee scored a field goal, but MICDS answered with two 3-pointers from Spann to make it 35-25. Wienstroer hit a 3-pointer late in the quarter and the Rams took a 39-29 into the final frame.
Those long-range shots put Kirkwood in a deep hole.
Jimmy McKinney, in his first year as the coach at Kirkwood, said his players didn't respond when MICDS went on the attack.
"They found their 3-point shooters and they made some shots," McKinney said. "We stopped moving the ball and our bodies. We made some turnovers and that's because we stopped moving."
MICDS erased any thoughts of a Kirkwood comeback when Wienstroer hit two 3-pointers around a monster dunk by Mitchell-Day to start the fourth quarter and give the Rams their biggest lead of the game at 17 points, 46-29.
"In the second half, we did some good shooting," Wallace said. "We turned the tide and then played the style we wanted to play. They played hard and really tested us in this game I'm happy with how we responded. We got slapped in the face and our guys responded really well."
There were seven ties in the first half. Kirkwood held the lead three times. MICDS led five times.
"We started off slow," Roper said. "It was tied at halftime and that's not what we were looking for. We had to pick it up and do better. We had to overcome the adversity and play better. We are 7-0 and that's a good start. We want to make a statement this year after losing in the district final last year."
McKinney saw good things from Pioneers.
"We got a little bit better with our toughness," McKinney said. "As we can see, we have to get that much better. We have to get consistent and we preach that every day. It was good to play good competition and I think we'll learn from it. We can take a step forward from this. It's tough and it's a battle every night every night against good, good teams."
MICDS stopped Ladue (65-43) and Trinity (86-44) in its first two tourney games to go 3-0 and claim the championship.
Kirkwood previously defeated Trinity (76-53) and Ladue (48-35) to end up second
MICDS normally puts on one of the area's top holiday tournaments but that had to change this year. The regular 16-team extravaganza was nixed due to the coronavirus pandemic. So, MICDS came up with a round robin with Kirkwood, Ladue and Trinity to give those teams some games to play over the holiday break.
"I'm glad we won but I wish we could have had the big tournament," Wallace said. "Obviously, this is good. The win is good. We're still undefeated. We're looking forward to our next game now."