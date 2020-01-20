MICDS rallies past John Burroughs to end three-game skid

LADUE — It took three full quarters but Brandon Mitchell-Day managed to break through the lid on the basket.
A sophomore swingman for the MICDS boys basketball team, Mitchell-Day scored all eight of his points in the fourth quarter as MICDS rallied past Metro League rival John Burroughs 44-37 Monday night at MICDS.
The No. 6 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, MICDS (12-3 overall, 3-1 league) beat Burroughs for the first time in four tries after being swept last season.
“It’s a little bit of a get-back game,” Mitchell-Day said.
MICDS was lucky to be within striking distance at the end of the third quarter. The Rams managed a total of four points in the second and third quarters combined. They led 19-18 at half and trailed 28-21 after the third.
Mitchell-Day buried a 3-pointer to start the fourth to get the Rams offense back in gear.
“In the third quarter we weren’t hitting shots,” Mitchell-Day said. “We have to learn how to play when we’re not making shots.”
Burroughs (6-7, 1-2) sets its defensive attention on limiting MICDS’s dribble penetration and the open looks it can create beyond the 3-point line. The Bombers wanted to make the Rams take mid-range jump shots and for much of the night it worked.
“We wanted to force them into something uncomfortable,” Burroughs coach Corey Frazier said. “We didn’t have to junk it up. We played to our strengths of what the scouting report said.”
The Rams were without junior post Aaron Hendricks and continue to play without junior guard Sam Weinstroer, who was injured around Christmas. Junior forward Will Kacmarek and sophomore guard Reagan Andrew stepped in to bigger roles on Monday to fill the void. The 6-foot-6 Kacmarek had eight points, three rebounds, one steal and one block while battling under the bucket with Burroughs’s 6-foot-6 sophomore bruiser Tyson Ford.
Andrew came off the bench and scored all six of his points in the fourth quarter, grabbed three rebounds and provided a strong ball handling presence against a sticky Burroughs defense. The starting quarterback on the football team the last two years, Andrew returned to basketball this winter after taking off his freshman year. When Travis Wallace was brought on as the new MICDS coach, Andrew reached out and inquired about returning to the court. Wallace couldn’t say enough about how good it’s been having him so far.
“We don’t have seniors so we like leaders,” Wallace said. “He does a real good job of being verbal and talking. We’re just waiting on his play to improve and tonight I think he got better. He’s learning on the job. Once Sam comes back it’ll make us that much better.”
MICDS turned the tide with its defense. The Rams extended to a full-court trap that sped up the Bombers and created turnovers. It helped turn the momentum. Mitchell-Day dropped in a driving layup with 3 minutes and 7 seconds to play that gave MICDS the lead for good.
“When we play defense our press is used to get quick buckets and pressure the other team into making mistakes and capitalize on the those mistakes,” Mitchell-Day said.
Junior forward Jack Pronger buried a 3-pointer to put MICDS ahead 40-34 with 1:10 to play that was a dagger. The 6-foot-7 Pronger scored eight points, hauled in nine rebounds and handed out two assists.
Junior forward Nick Roper had 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. He knocked down a pair of long-range shots in the first quarter as MICDS took a 17-11 lead into the second.
Neither team was particularly crisp on offense in the second quarter. It took more than three and a half minutes for either to score. Burroughs missed six free throws and MICDS missed a pair during that stretch.
“We’ve got kids that can put the ball in the hole and can shoot. I thought they did a good job of making us uncomfortable,” Wallace said. “Our kids kind of fed into it. Quick shots, weren’t working with each other. Individually we’re not very good but collectively we can be really good.”
Burroughs got a boost to start the second half from senior guard Jordon Ryan, who finished with 10 points, five rebounds and four steals. He spearheaded the Bombers attack as they put together a 10-2 run in the third.
Burroughs junior guard Chris Pittman had eight points and sophomore forward Will Gurley had 10 points and two steals.
“The most important thing is our guys have to understand basketball is a game of runs,” Frazier said. “You have to expect the other team to press and do all that. We missed a couple of assignments. We’ll work on it and we’ll get better.”