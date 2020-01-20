MICDS rallies past John Burroughs to end three-game skid

“We wanted to force them into something uncomfortable,” Burroughs coach Corey Frazier said. “We didn’t have to junk it up. We played to our strengths of what the scouting report said.”

The Rams were without junior post Aaron Hendricks and continue to play without junior guard Sam Weinstroer, who was injured around Christmas. Junior forward Will Kacmarek and sophomore guard Reagan Andrew stepped in to bigger roles on Monday to fill the void. The 6-foot-6 Kacmarek had eight points, three rebounds, one steal and one block while battling under the bucket with Burroughs’s 6-foot-6 sophomore bruiser Tyson Ford.

Andrew came off the bench and scored all six of his points in the fourth quarter, grabbed three rebounds and provided a strong ball handling presence against a sticky Burroughs defense. The starting quarterback on the football team the last two years, Andrew returned to basketball this winter after taking off his freshman year. When Travis Wallace was brought on as the new MICDS coach, Andrew reached out and inquired about returning to the court. Wallace couldn’t say enough about how good it’s been having him so far.