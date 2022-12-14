MICDS rallies past St. Mary's as underclassmen come up big

Marcus Coleman didn’t want to sit Wednesday night.

Not in the first quarter with two fouls.

Not in the second quarter with three.

But when he picked up his fourth 11 seconds into the third quarter, he had no choice.

A senior guard for the MICDS boys basketball team, Coleman was forced to the bench and could only watch as his teammates tried to pick him up.

And they did.

MICDS rallied out of a double-digit deficit to beat St. Mary’s 70-65 at St. Mary’s on the south side of St. Louis.

“It was tough but our guys stepped up in a big way,” Coleman said. “We had freshmen and sophomores hitting big shots late in the game and getting stops on defense. It gave me time to get back in the game so I was proud of them for that.”

The No. 4 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, MICDS (5-1) has won 12 of its 13 meetings with St. Mary’s since 2000 and six in a row. Last season the Rams eked out a 63-62 win at Fort Zumwalt North’s tournament in late January.

But this year’s team looks little like that one.

Coleman is one of three seniors in the starting lineup along with forward Jason Klutho and swingman Brin Lewis. The rest of the rotation is underclassmen.

Junior point guard Jayden Banks was tasked with running the Rams offense against a St. Mary’s defense that was not shy about trapping to pressing. Even before Coleman went to the bench the Dragons made sure there was nothing easy for him around the rim or perimeter. Coleman had just one field goal when the fourth quarter began.

“We were able to stay locked in,” Banks said. “We made big shots.”

Without his senior running mate Banks delivered a strong performance as he scored 16 points, handed out four assists, made three steals and was strong with the ball against the defense.

“Banks did a hell of a job of getting every spot he wanted and kicking it out to someone who was open,” St. Mary’s coach Bryan Turner said.

The No. 10 small school, St. Mary’s (2-3) caught fire in the first quarter as it knocked down three consecutive 3-pointers on its way to an 11-3 lead. When the first quarter was over the Dragons led 24-12.

Senior guard Kaliel Boyd, junior guard Demetrius Griffin, junior guard Marquan Haynes and sophomore guard Zyree Collins all connected from long range in the first period. But that may have not been the best thing that could have happened at the start.

“We started shooting up those threes and got hot early but that’s fool’s gold,” Turner said. “It’s a matter of time for those shots not to fall. I don’t think we did a good job attacking the basket in the second half and by that time it was kind of too late.”

As hot as the Dragons were in the first quarter they were equally cold in the second. St. Mary’s went nearly five full minutes without a point as the Rams turned a 13-point deficit into a two-point lead. Collins was able to get to the free throw line and Boyd scored a pair of layups to get the Dragons back on track as they took a 34-32 lead into halftime.

MICDS had found its footing only to watch Coleman get tagged with his fourth foul 11 seconds into the third. Without one of their key seniors the Rams got impact minutes from freshman guard Brandon Clemens and sophomore guard Karim Fall.

Haynes scored a layup to push St. Mary’s lead to 50-43 with 1 minute and 55 seconds to go in the third but Clemens scored his own layup, Fall knocked down a 3-pointer and then Banks buried a runner just before the buzzer to cut the lead to 54-53 headed into the fourth.

Boyd’s performance was eye-opening as he scored 17 points and hardly came off the court despite starting at safety for the football team that won the Class 4 state title the first weekend of December. He was recently named the Class 4 defensive player of the year by the Missouri Football Coaches Association and was a defensive menace Wednesday night, too.

Boyd scored a runner to give the Dragons a 60-55 lead with 5:05 to play but MICDS kept coming. Banks hit a jumper. He finished with 15 points, four assists and three steals. Junior forward Mason Swartz scored a layup to cut the lead to 60-59 with 3:40 to play. He finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Clemens made his presence felt as he gave the Rams the lead on back-to-back possessions. His layup pushed them ahead 61-60 only for Collins to go the other way and score one of his own.

Clemens then rose up and buried a corner 3-pointer to put the Rams ahead 64-62 with 2:12 to play. They wouldn’t trail the rest of the night. He finished with 12 points and gave a taste of what’s possible in the future.

“He has the potential to be really good,” MICDS coach Travis Wallace said. “He wants that moment. I’m proud of him.”

Coleman proceeded to lock down the victory as he stepped to the free throw line and hit all six of his attempts in the final 1:04. He finished with eight points, three rebounds and three assists.

“I knew that was going to win the game,” Coleman said. “I had to step up and hit them.”

Collins led St. Mary’s with 18 points, three rebounds, six assists and three steals. Haynes finished with 12 points. Griffin had 14 points.

Lewis had 15 points and five rebounds for MICDS.

The Rams were coming off a frustrating loss at Edwardsville in the SagerStrong Shootout on Saturday. Wallace was eager for his team to get back on the court and move on with its season. Pulling out a hard road win the way the Rams did Wednesday is a step in the right direction.

“They fought back. It’s good for us going forward,” Wallace said. “We’re not going to play good all the time and we have to take it one play at a time to get back in the game.”

