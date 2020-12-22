MICDS stays unbeaten with victory against Lutheran St. Charles

LADUE — Hasani Spann is savoring every moment of his senior basketball season.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound guard scored 18 points to lead three MICDS players in double figures, as the Rams never trailed in knocking off Lutheran St. Charles 64-53 in a nonconference boys basketball game Tuesday night at MICDS' McDonnell Gymnasium.
Spann recently announced he will attend Stanford on a full academic scholarship and said in his Twitter post that he was “hanging up my high tops,” although he admitted Tuesday that “basketball is going to be hard to give up.”
“The goal is I'm going to have much fun as possible this year,” Spann said.
Rams coach Travis Wallace also is savoring every moment he has left with his senior leader.
“I want the year to go slow, just so I can keep him around. We're definitely going to miss him,” Wallace said. “Last year, Sam (Weinstroer, the Rams' point guard) broke his hand and Hasani started all the games until Sam came back. Just to tell you the type of character Hasani's got, we brought him off the bench and he was still the same Hasani. Just having a kid like that, he holds everybody else to a higher level.”
MICDS (4-0), the No. 6 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings, is off to another undefeated start after beginning 8-0 last season.
Brandon Mitchell-Day scored 17 points for the Rams and Nick Roper added 13 points. Aaron Hendricks (9 points) and Weinstroer (7) nearly hit double figures as the five starters accounted for all 64 MICDS points.
“Honestly, we're all weapons,” Spann said. “If you try to stop one of us, another one's going to pop off.”
Lutheran St. Charles (5-3) got 12 points from Lance Hackney and had five other players score between 6 and 9 points.
The Cougars' three losses this season have come against teams with a combined 12-0 record, as Priory, O'Fallon Christian and MICDS are all 4-0.
“Four years ago, our program was 3-23,” Lutheran St. Charles coach Doug Coleman said. “A lot of these guys were freshmen and sophomores and saw that and they've just been in the lab working. We're not quite there to those top-five teams, but we played CHS and MICDS tough, so we're right there.”
The Rams emerged from a fast-paced first quarter with a 20-12 lead, as the five starters played all eight minutes and all but one got in the scorebook, led by Spann's seven points.
“Dating back to last year, we always start games off slow and usually the third quarter we're trying to make that run instead of the first quarter,” Wallace said. “That's been a focus for us and the guys did pretty good today.”
Hendricks was fouled on a putback attempt with one-tenth of a second left in the first half and he knocked down one of two free throws to give MICDS its biggest lead to that point at 32-21.
The third quarter was a high-scoring affair with MICDS outscoring Lutheran St. Charles 23-21. The Rams led by as many as 18 points before a thunderous dunk by Hackney led to a 3-point play and sent the Cougars on a 12-4 run that cut their deficit to 10. Roper drilled a 3-pointer with eight seconds left to give MICDS a 13-point lead after three quarters.
Lutheran St. Charles got the deficit back down to 10 on a pair of occasions in the fourth quarter, but its early hole proved to be too much to emerge from.
“They've got four or five guys that can really score and we couldn't keep Mitchell-Day and Hendricks off the glass,” Coleman said. “We fought as hard as we could, but five, six possessions, it's a different ballgame.”
The Cougars are scheduled to play in next week's St. Dominic Christmas Tournament and will open with a tough Sikeston team. The Rams usually host one of the area's top holiday tournaments, but the regular 16-team extravaganza was nixed due to the coronavirus pandemic and instead the Rams will host a mini round-robin with Kirkwood, Ladue and Trinity.