MICDS uses blistering start to knock off Ladue

LADUE — There are good starts and then there are starts like MICDS enjoyed Saturday against Ladue in the opener of the MICDS Holiday Round Robin.
In the battle of teams that share the Rams as their mascot and who are located about a half mile from each other on Warson Road, MICDS leapfrogged to a 16-1 advantage after the first quarter.
MICDS never looked back and went on to post a 65-43 victory over Ladue at McDonnell Gymnasium. There were no fans present for the game.
It was just the sixth meeting between the two teams since 2005. MICDS has won the last four encounters after losing the first two games.
Sophomore Brandon Mitchell-Day and senior Hasani Spann each scored 13 points to lift MICDS to its fifth victory in as many games this season. MICDS is the No. 6 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings.
"That first quarter was a huge momentum shift for us," Mitchell-Day said. "We displayed what we want to do for the rest of the game and give an example of that to the rest of the guys on our bench. It was a good start."
MICDS coach Travis Wallace agreed.
"The first quarter was really good," Wallace said in an understatement. "We've been focusing on starting well. We've always been pretty good in the third and fourth quarters. So now, one of our team goals is to start games really well and I think we did that today."
The tight man-to-man defense by the experienced MICDS squad gave the sophomore-laden Ladue group fits in the early going. Ladue likes to shoot the 3-pointer. The MICDS expanded the perimeter and forced Ladue to take longer attempts that were not successful.
Ladue (3-1) missed its first 13 shots from the floor before senior Jack Minkler hit a 3-pointer to start the second quarter. Minkler ended with nine points. Ladue had just one player reach double figures - sophomore guard Jack Steinbach, who finished with 17 points.
"We got off to a slow start," Ladue coach Chad Anderson said. "I don't think I've ever had a team have a first quarter like that, at least not that lopsided. I can't remember having one like that. They just got us inside. We live and die by the 3's and we weren't hitting them in the first quarter. We didn't get a lot of second-chance points."
MICDS scored 10 unanswered points before Ladue's Domenic Fenoglio hit a free throw with 2 minutes 53 seconds left in the first quarter.
MICDS then used 3-pointers by Sam Wienstroer and Spann to end the period on a strong note.
"Our defense really played well," Spann said. "We strive to get rebounds off miss shots and not give the other team any second shots. We want to get every rebound. One shot and done is what we say. We want to pressure them into taking low percentage shots."
In the second quarter, Ladue was able to score 16 points. However, MICDS scored 20 to push the lead to 36-17 at halftime.
"We could have made more shots," Mitchell-Day said. "I think we could have played a little better. Our defense was our main focus. We wanted to contain them and go off on the break and force the tempo. I think we did that."
MICDS did not take its foot off the gas in the third quarter. MICDS led 48-24 before scoring the final seven points of the quarter to hold a 30-point lead going into the final frame.
MICDS' largest lead was 60-27 with 6:40 to play.
"This was a good game for us," Spann said. "It's a blessing to be able to play at all so we're very thankful for that. This is my last year here and I want to make the most of it, so I'm glad we're getting to play."
MICDS is off to another undefeated start after beginning 8-0 last season.
"We're still undefeated and that's good," Wallace said. "We're not sneaking up on anybody this season. We were 25-4 last year and we have the same group back."
Anderson said MICDS is worthy of its ranking.
"Their length got to us," Anderson said. "They have experience and we're not very experienced. They're a good team. This was good for us. It was good to get tested like this early in the season. We'll definitely grow from this game. You win or you learn from it and I hope we learn from it."
Wallace would like to see his team keep improving.
"We've got a lot of good guys on this team," Wallace said. "Teams can't just key on one guy. What's good about these guys is they don't care who scores. It's an unselfish team and that makes us tough to beat. We can get better. If we can stay healthy, I like our chances. It's good for us to get people's best shots in every game. We can get better."
MICDS normally boasts of having one of the area's top holiday tournaments. That had to change this year. The regular 16-team extravaganza was nixed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, MICDS is hosting a mini round-robin with Kirkwood, Ladue and Trinity.
"It's a blessing to be able to play over the Christmas break," Wallace said. "You don't want to be at home for two weeks with no games. A lot of people aren't playing so we're very fortunate that we can play."
Anderson agreed, "I say if we're playing it's a win. We'll give it our best shot to win in the next game. We're taking every day with a grain of salt and appreciating what we have."
