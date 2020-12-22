Miller Career keeps on rolling with with over John Burroughs

Miller Career had to dig down deep to finish off the gritty Bombers, who were playing their first game of the season.

"I think we're still trying to figure out things," John Burroughs coach Corey Frazier said. "We made too many turnovers (23) and that's the ballgame. You can't defend turnovers and we made way too many."

The Phoenix used their pressure defense to roll out to a 31-18 cushion late in the second quarter.

But Burroughs methodically chopped away at the lead, using a 9-3 run to get to within 52-48 on a stick-back by Tyson Ford with 3 minutes and 34 seconds left in the contest.

That forced Calicutt to swing into action. His basket off a drive down the middle pushed the lead to six. Senior forward Shelton Flanigan then capitalized on Calicutt's charge with a short jumper for a 56-48 advantage.

Burroughs never got closer than to within six points the rest of the way.

Betts felt his team's ability to force turnovers, especially in the first half, was the key to the victory.

"Being able to be up-tempo and disciplined at the same time, that's what we're trying to do," Betts said. "It worked out today."