Miller Career keeps on rolling with with over John Burroughs

LADUE — Eric Calicutt could see it slipping away.
So the Miller Career Academy junior decided to do something about it.
Calicutt watched as his team's once 13-point lead was whittled down to four in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's boys basketball contest at John Burroughs.
That served as a wake-up call for the 6-foot-5 forward.
"Time for me to step up," he said.
Calicutt did just that.
He scored on a nifty driving layup and then drew a charge at the other end to help Miller Career hold off the Bombers 59-52 in a non-league contest at Burroughs.
Calicutt finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. But it was his play during a tell-tale 11-second spurt that allowed his team to regain the momentum.
"We did the right things at the right time to hold them off," Miller Career coach Adriel Betts said. "I'm really excited about this team."
The Phoenix are off to a 4-0 start with quality wins over St. Louis Christian and Whitfield. It is their best beginning to a campaign since the 20014-2015 squad won its first five games.
"We don't plan on losing any time soon," said senior guard Osiris Mahr, who finished with a team-high 17 points.
Miller Career had to dig down deep to finish off the gritty Bombers, who were playing their first game of the season.
"I think we're still trying to figure out things," John Burroughs coach Corey Frazier said. "We made too many turnovers (23) and that's the ballgame. You can't defend turnovers and we made way too many."
The Phoenix used their pressure defense to roll out to a 31-18 cushion late in the second quarter.
But Burroughs methodically chopped away at the lead, using a 9-3 run to get to within 52-48 on a stick-back by Tyson Ford with 3 minutes and 34 seconds left in the contest.
That forced Calicutt to swing into action. His basket off a drive down the middle pushed the lead to six. Senior forward Shelton Flanigan then capitalized on Calicutt's charge with a short jumper for a 56-48 advantage.
Burroughs never got closer than to within six points the rest of the way.
Betts felt his team's ability to force turnovers, especially in the first half, was the key to the victory.
"Being able to be up-tempo and disciplined at the same time, that's what we're trying to do," Betts said. "It worked out today."
Mahr says the aggressive stop unit set the tone for an opportunistic offense.
"On defense, we play hard and tough, everybody gets up and down and after it," he noted. "If we're forcing turnovers, we're doing our job."
Junior Lamont McClendon added 11 points to the winning attack. Vemetrius Jackson also came up with several big baskets including a baseline jumper that pumped the lead to 59-50 with 1:04 left.
Miller Career is looking to wipe out the memory of last year's 14-11 campaign that ended quickly with a loss to Lift For Life in a district semifinal.
"Everybody on this team feels like we're better this year," Calicutt said. "And we want to go out and show it."
Ford, who stands 6-6, led the Bombers with 15 points — nine in the final period.