Missouri all-state teams released, Love named Mr. Show-Me Basketball

The postseason honors continue to roll in for Caleb Love.

The CBC basketball team’s standout senior guard, Love was named Mr. Show-Me Basketball by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Wednesday morning. A 6-foot-4 North Carolina signee, Love is the 10th area player to be named the top senior in Missouri since 2000. He joins Webster Groves’ Courtney Ramey (2018), Chaminade’s Jayson Tatum (2016), CBC’s Jordan Barnett (2014), Cardinal Ritter’s Cam Biedscheid (2012), Chaminade’s Brad Beal (2011), Washington’s Scott Suggs (2008), Vashon’s Jimmy McKinney (2002), Chaminade’s David Lee (2001) and Vashon’s Joel Shelton (2000).

CBC’s Larry Hughes won the award in 1997.

The MBCA released its all-state selections and coaches of the year for each class on Wednesday, as well.

Because Classes 5 and 4 did not get to complete their state tournaments, every semifinalist coach shared coach of the year honors. In Class 5, CBC’s Justin Tatum and Chaminade’s Frank Bennett were joined by Staley’s Chris Neff and Kickapoo’s Mitch McHenry. In Class 4, Vashon’s Tony Irons was included with Helias’ Joe Rothweiler, Raytown South’s Aaron Ihm and Cape Notre Dame’s Paul Unterreiner.