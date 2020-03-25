Missouri all-state teams released, Love named Mr. Show-Me Basketball

The postseason honors continue to roll in for Caleb Love.
The CBC basketball team’s standout senior guard, Love was named Mr. Show-Me Basketball by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Wednesday morning. A 6-foot-4 North Carolina signee, Love is the 10th area player to be named the top senior in Missouri since 2000. He joins Webster Groves’ Courtney Ramey (2018), Chaminade’s Jayson Tatum (2016), CBC’s Jordan Barnett (2014), Cardinal Ritter’s Cam Biedscheid (2012), Chaminade’s Brad Beal (2011), Washington’s Scott Suggs (2008), Vashon’s Jimmy McKinney (2002), Chaminade’s David Lee (2001) and Vashon’s Joel Shelton (2000).
CBC’s Larry Hughes won the award in 1997.
The MBCA released its all-state selections and coaches of the year for each class on Wednesday, as well.
Because Classes 5 and 4 did not get to complete their state tournaments, every semifinalist coach shared coach of the year honors. In Class 5, CBC’s Justin Tatum and Chaminade’s Frank Bennett were joined by Staley’s Chris Neff and Kickapoo’s Mitch McHenry. In Class 4, Vashon’s Tony Irons was included with Helias’ Joe Rothweiler, Raytown South’s Aaron Ihm and Cape Notre Dame’s Paul Unterreiner.
Cardinal Ritter coach Ryan Johnson was named Class 3 co-coach of the year with Charleston’s Danny Farmer. Ritter beat Charleston 88-32 — a state-record margin for victory — in the Class 3 title game. Farmer announced after the game he was retiring after 22 years at Charleston.
The Class 5 all-state team included Chaminade senior Luke Kasubke and sophomore Tarris Reed Jr.; Fort Zumwalt South’s JJ Schwepker; Francis Howell senior Matt Schark; and Mehlville seniors Davion Bradford and Lamontay Daughtery.
Love was the Class 5 player of the year.
The Class 4 all-state team included Vashon senior standouts Phil Russell and Kobe Clark as well as junior Nick Kern. Ladue senior Jaylen Boyd, St. Mary’s Sofara Rasas and Westminster’s Brennan Orf also were honored.
Vashon senior and Kentucky signee Cam’Ron Fletcher was named the Class 4 player of the year.
The Class 3 team included Cardinal Ritter senior Garry Clark and junior Mario Fleming; O’Fallon Christian junior Roddy Alexander; and Trinity senior and Creighton signee Ryan Kalkbrenner.
Brentwood senior Chris Hill was the only area player named to the Class 2 team.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!