The Lutheran North boys basketball team used balanced scoring and survived a rough night at the free-throw line Monday for a 56-48 victory against South Shelby in a Class 3 sectional at Hannibal High.

Jameer Cretter scored 14 points, Bryce Spiller had 13 and Davell Long had 12 for North (18-10), which advanced to play Cole Camp at 8 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals at Moberly Area Community College.

North is in the state tournament bracket for the first time since 2020, when it lost in the sectional round to O'Fallon Christian, and is in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2013, when it finished third in Class 3.

The Crusaders advanced despite making only 14 of their 27 free throws.

Lutheran North and Cole Camp have not played this century.

Principia 71, Advance 60: Jaylen Edwards scored 22 points as the Panthers pulled out a Class 2 sectional at Park Hills Central High.

Stephen Okoro scored 19 points and collected 22 rebounds while Ben Akoro had 16 points as the Panthers (23-6) won their fifth consecutive game and set up a quarterfinal against Cooter at 6 p.m. Friday at the Farmington Civic Center.

Earlier this month, Cooter beat Principia 70-52.

West County 53, Maplewood-RH 49: The Blue Devils were outscored by 10 points in the fourth quarter of the Class 3 sectional played at Park Hills Central High.

Eric Shaw had 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the season-ending loss for Maplewood (15-13), while Abraham Nayou had 18 points and four assists.

The Bulldogs advanced to play New Madrid County Central at 7:45 p.m. Friday in a Class 3 quarterfinal at Farmington Civic Center.

Affton 67, Herculaneum 61: Sean LaRose had 28 points and Keith Watson scored 22 points to go along with 10 rebounds in a Class 4 District 2 first-round victory at Ste. Genevieve.

The Cougars (11-16) advanced to play Park Hills Central at 5 p.m. Wednesday in a district semifinal.

Confluence 68, KIPP 67: Four players scored in double figures for the Titans in the opening round of the Class 4 District 5 tournament at Lift for Life.

Erico Tankinis led the way with 15 points, Serjacob had 14 points, Cameron Ivey provided 12 and Darric Williford had 10 points to go along with seven rebounds.

The Titans advanced to face Vashon at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals.

Priory 68, Gateway STEM 35: Max Lipe scored 21 points to go along with five assists and five rebounds in a Class 4 District 4 first-round victory at MICDS.

The Ravens also got 19 points and 1 rebounds from Christian Gonzalez and Jack Parent had 11 points.

Next up for Priory is a district semifinal against John Burroughs at 6 p.m. Wednesday. John Burroughs beat Prioty 62-57 on Feb. 17.

Lift for Life 81, Carnahan 53: Odis Grissom scored 17 points and Raheem Tambadou provided 13 as the Hawks won the Class 4 District 5 opener on their home floor.

Jordan Reed added 12 for Lift for Life, which advanced despite missing 19 of its 33 free throws.

The Hawks (12-13) will play host to Miller Career in a district semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Miller Career beat Lift for Life 89-76 earlier this season.

Soldan 69, Jennings 54: Danny Thomas scored 17 points and Jayden Jefferson had 10 for the Warriors, who fell in the first round of the Class 4 District 6 tournament at St. Charles High.

Winfield 63, Bowling Green 49: Four players scored in double figures as the Warriors won in the first round of the Class 4 District 7 tournament at St. Charles West.

Brady Creech and Peter Nicholl both scored 16 points, Kaden Kaimann had 14 and Camden Palmer had 11 for Winfield (11-16), which faces Lutheran St. Charles in a district semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the first game between the programs since 2021.

Whitfield 74, Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience 43: Bryson Sutton scored 15 points and Joey Garcia had 12 as the Warriors snapped a three-game losing streak, which included a forfeit, and moved on in the Class 4 District 4 tournament at MICDS.

Quinn Hoermann added 11 points and Roman Angieri had 10 for Whitfield (12-14), which faces host MICDS in a district semifinal at 7:30 p.m. March 1.