The Lutheran North boys basketball team earned its first state semifinal appearance in a decade and the eighth in program history with a 41-28 victory Friday against Cole Campe in a Class 3 quarterfinal at Moberly Area Community College.

Bryce Spiller scored 13 points to lead the Crusaders (19-10) while Davell Long had eight points and four rebounds.

North advanced to face Thayer at noon March 10 at JQH Arena in a state semifinal.

Thayer (25-4), which has won 13 games in a row, finished third in Class 3 last season. It advanced Friday with a 50-37 quarterfinal victory against Sparta.

Lutheran North is seeking the third championship in program history, winning the Class 2A title in 2002 and the Class 3 championship in 2005.

Principia 46, Cooter 43 (OT): The Panthers advanced to the state semifinals for the first time in program history with a Class 2 quarterfinal victory at Farmington Civic Center.

The victory avenged a 70-52 loss to Cooter (26-4) on Feb. 9 in a regular season game during a stretch in which Principia lost four of five games.

Principia (24-6), which has won six consecutive games under first-year head coach Jay Blossom, will play Plattsburg (30-0) in the Class 2 semifinals at 2 p.m. March 10 at Missouri State University's Hammons Student Center.