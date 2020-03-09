Missouri Class 4 and 5 sectional games to watch

TUESDAY
St. Mary’s (11-16) vs. Westminster (23-4)
What: Class 4 sectional
When, where: 7:45 p.m. at Northwest-Cedar Hill
Up next: Winner of Cape Notre Dame (24-4) and Park Hills Central (21-7) in a quarterfinal at 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Jefferson College.
Breakdown: First meeting between St. Mary’s and Westminster since 2015. St. Mary’s makes fourth consecutive sectional appearance. The Dragons are one of two teams remaining in Class 4 with a sub .500 record. Rolla (12-16) is the other.
St. Mary’s went 0-8 in the AAA this season. The district semifinal and championship games were the Dragons only two home wins this season. Senior guard Sofora Rasas averages 24.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 steals per game. Senior point guard Noah Hamilton and junior swingman Ryan Swingler average a combined 19 points per game. Swingler is the top long-range threat as he’s hit on 38 of his 77 3-point attempts for a 42 percent average.
Westminster makes its first sectional appearance since 2015. The Wildcats have an underclass heavy roster but senior forward Brennan Orf has been a critical part of the lineup. The 6-foot-3 Orf leads the team with 16 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.96 assists, 1.3 steals and 1 block per game.
Sophomore guard Casen Lawrence is the top shooting threat. The 5-10 Lawrence averages 10.5 points per game and has hit on 64 of his 162 for a 39.5 percent average. He’s hit 48 of his 61 free throws for a 78 percent average. Only Orf (101 of 159) has attempted more.
Vashon (22-5) vs. Ladue (19-8)
What: Class 4 sectional
When, where: 7:45 p.m. at Parkway West
Up next: Winner of St. Dominic (17-10) and Kirksville (21-5) in a quarterfinal at 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Maryville University.
Breakdown: First meeting between Vashon and Ladue since a 2003 Class 4 sectional at Parkway West. Vashon won 57-28.
Vashon has won five consecutive district championships in Tony Irons five years as coach. The Wolverines won the Class 3 state championship last season and were the Class 4 champions in 2016 and 2017.
Kentucky-bound senior Cam’Ron Fletcher did not play against Hazelwood East in the district championship game. On the season, Fletcher has averaged 21 points and 10 rebounds. Senior guard Phil Russell scored 24 points in the district final and has scored 20 or more points in three of the last four games. On the season, Russell is averaging 15.5 points and has hit 61 of his 111 3-point attempts. He’s the Wolverines top free-throw shooter having knocked down 75 of 92 for an 81.5 percent average. Junior forward Nicholas Kern averages 12 points and six rebounds. Senior forward Kobe Clark averages 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
Ladue won back-to-back district championships for the first time in school history, advanced to its first state semifinal last season and finished third. The Rams were the only area team in Class 4 or Class 5 to win their final game last season. Senior guard Jaylen Boyd averages 14.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Senior forward Evan Schneider averages 11.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.59 blocks per game. Senior guard Henry McIntosh has made 38 of his 98 3-point attempts.
St. Dominic (17-10) vs. Kirksville (21-5)
What: Class 4 sectional
When, where: 7:45 p.m. at Troy Buchanan.
Up next: Winner of Vashon (22-5) and Ladue (19-8) in a quarterfinal at 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Maryville University.
Breakdown: St. Dominic makes first sectional appearance since 2010. The Crusaders are still searching for their first sectional victory in school history, according to the MSHSAA record book. St. Dominic rallied out of a 16-point deficit to stun McCluer in the district title game on Saturday. St. Dominic is led by junior forward Ryan Schwendeman, who averages 15.4 points and 8.1 rebounds. Junior point guard Brendan Deters averages 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. Junior guard Anthony Lewis averages 11.1 points per game and has hit 79 of his 188 3-point attempts.
Kirksville was led in the district title game by Paxton Dempsay, who scored 25 points. Noah Copeland scored 24 points. It's the first sectional appearance for Kirksville since 2016.
WEDNESDAY
CBC (19-7) vs. Hazelwood Central (17-10)
What: Class 5 sectional
When, where: 7:45 p.m. at St. Charles West
Up next: Winner of Francis Howell (27-1) and Fort Zumwalt North (21-8) in a quarterfinal at 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Lindenwood University.
Breakdown: CBC won regular season meeting 80-64 on Jan. 23 at Hazelwood Central. This will be the Cadets and Hawks first playoff matchup in at least two decades. CBC makes its fifth consecutive sectional appearance and sixth in coach Justin Tatum’s seven seasons. CBC was the Class 5 runner up last season. Senior guard Caleb Love is the most decorated player in the area since Jayson Tatum in 2016 as he’s been named an all-American by multiple organizations. The North Carolina-bound Love averages 26 points, 6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.6 steals per game. He’s knocked down 194 of his 241 free-throw attempts for an 80.5 percent average. Sophomore guard Robert Martin averages 10.4 points and 4.6 assists per game. Junior swingman Chevalier Brenson averages 8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game. Sophomore guard Larry Hughes Jr. averages 8.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. Sophomore Mikhail Abdul-Hamid is the designated shooter as he’s connected on 37 of 78 3-point attempts for a 47 percent average.
Hazelwood Central has won three consecutive district championships. The Hawks are led by junior forward Jonathan Dunn, who averages 11.6 points per game and 4.4 rebounds. Senior guard David Roberts and freshman guard Jayden Nicholson both average just more than 9 points per game. Nicholson grabs a team-best 5.8 rebounds per game.
Francis Howell (27-1) vs. Fort Zumwalt North (21-8)
What: Class 5 sectional
When, where: 7:45 p.m. at Maryville University
Up next: Winner of CBC (19-7) and Hazelwood Central (17-10) in a quarterfinal at 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Lindenwood University.
Breakdown: Francis Howell makes its third consecutive sectional appearance. It has won both of its most recent sectional appearances. The Vikings finished fourth in Class 5 last season after a nail-biter with CBC in a semifinal.
Howell is led by senior guard Matt Schark. The program’s all-time leading scorer, Schark averages 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.18 assists per game. Junior center Sam Thompson averages 8 points, 5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. Guards Justin Williams and Sam Maddux both average just more than 10 points per game. Junior guard Preston Fortner leads the team with 5.4 assists 2.4 steals per game.
Fort Zumwalt North makes its first sectional appearance since 2016 when it was beaten by Timberland. According to the MSHSAA record book, the Panthers have never advanced past the sectional round. Junior guard KJ Lee averages 15.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.25 assists and 2.3 steals per game. Senior center Mujtaba Alkhaldi (6-foot-7) averages 11 points and 7.2 rebounds a game. Senior guard Grant Rapplean averages 9 points per game and leads the team with 68 3-pointers made.
Chaminade (19-6) vs. Marquette (15-13)
What: Class 5 sectional
When, where: 7:45 p.m. at Lindenwood University
Up next: Winner of Jackson (11-16) and Mehlville (21-5) in a quarterfinal at 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Lindenwood University.
Breakdown: Chaminade returns to the sectional round after its streak of four consecutive semifinal appearances was snapped last season. The Red Devils have won seven in a row after they beat Webster Groves 45-35 in the district championship game. It’s the fewest amount of points Chaminade has scored this season.
Senior guard and Kansas State signee Luke Kasubke averages 13.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Sophomore center Tarris Reed Jr. averages 14.5 points, 8 rebounds and 1 block per game. Senior guard Matteus Case and senior swingman Harrison Vickers both average 10 points per game while Vickers grabs 4.7 rebounds and hands out 3.3 assists per game. Sophomore guard Damien Mayo Jr. averages 11.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
Marquette plays in its first sectional since it reached a Class 5 semifinal in 2012. The Mustangs have won five in a row. Junior forward Owen Marsh averages 14 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. Junior guard Brendan Harter is good for 12.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. Junior guards Anthony Caldwell and Hunter Hacala have made a combined 66 3-pointers.
Jackson (11-16) vs. Mehlville (21-5)
What: Class 5 sectional
When, where: 7:45 p.m. at Jefferson College
Up next: Winner of Chaminade (19-6) and Marquette (15-13) in a quarterfinal at 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Lindenwood University.
Breakdown: Rematch from last year’s sectional round. Jackson survived its district final against Poplar Bluff after the Mules stalled for more than four minutes in the fourth quarter.
Jackson was led by guard Clayton Ernst, who scored 14 points.
Mehlville won back-to-back district titles for the second time in school history. It’s the third sectional appearance for the Panthers since 1997. Last season they advanced to the first quarterfinal in school history.
The Panthers are led by 7-foot center Davion Bradford. The Kansas State signee averages 15.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game. Senior forward Lamontay Daughtery (6-8) averages 14.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. Senior guard Dylan Branson averages 15.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. Senior guard King Waller is good for 13 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.2 steals per game.