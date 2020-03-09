Missouri Class 4 and 5 sectional games to watch

Breakdown: CBC won regular season meeting 80-64 on Jan. 23 at Hazelwood Central. This will be the Cadets and Hawks first playoff matchup in at least two decades. CBC makes its fifth consecutive sectional appearance and sixth in coach Justin Tatum’s seven seasons. CBC was the Class 5 runner up last season. Senior guard Caleb Love is the most decorated player in the area since Jayson Tatum in 2016 as he’s been named an all-American by multiple organizations. The North Carolina-bound Love averages 26 points, 6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.6 steals per game. He’s knocked down 194 of his 241 free-throw attempts for an 80.5 percent average. Sophomore guard Robert Martin averages 10.4 points and 4.6 assists per game. Junior swingman Chevalier Brenson averages 8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game. Sophomore guard Larry Hughes Jr. averages 8.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. Sophomore Mikhail Abdul-Hamid is the designated shooter as he’s connected on 37 of 78 3-point attempts for a 47 percent average.