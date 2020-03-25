Missouri coaches all-state, Class 2
Missouri coaches all-state, Class 2

Missouri Basketball Coaches Association 2020 Class 2 boys all-state team:

Coach of the year: Brett Reed, Hartville

Player of the year: Aminu Mohammed, Greenwood Laboratory School

Aminu Mohammed, jr., Greenwood

Tyson Goodale, sr., Oran

Jordan Andrews, so., Thayer

Jack Below, sr., Advance

Gavin Bishop, sr., New Franklin

Grady Todd, sr., Plato

Ethan Fagre, sr., Richland

Vardell Johnson, sr., Van-Far

Zach Voss, sr., Iberia

Ethan Kilgore, sr., East Buchanan

Blake Fowler, jr., Campbell

Ryan Dabney, sr., Milan

Curtis Fowler, sr., Neelyville

Chris Hill, sr., Brentwood

Tre Kempker, sr., Eugene

Ryce Piper, jr., Hartville

Tyler Campbell, sr., Crane

Cody Mahan, jr., Hartville

Dax Beem, sr., Skyline

Christian Scaggs, sr., Mid Buchanan

