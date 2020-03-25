Missouri coaches all-state, Class 2

Missouri Basketball Coaches Association 2020 Class 2 boys all-state team:
Coach of the year: Brett Reed, Hartville
Player of the year: Aminu Mohammed, Greenwood Laboratory School
Aminu Mohammed, jr., Greenwood
Tyson Goodale, sr., Oran
Jordan Andrews, so., Thayer
Jack Below, sr., Advance
Gavin Bishop, sr., New Franklin
Grady Todd, sr., Plato
Ethan Fagre, sr., Richland
Vardell Johnson, sr., Van-Far
Zach Voss, sr., Iberia
Ethan Kilgore, sr., East Buchanan
Blake Fowler, jr., Campbell
Ryan Dabney, sr., Milan
Curtis Fowler, sr., Neelyville
Chris Hill, sr., Brentwood
Tre Kempker, sr., Eugene
Ryce Piper, jr., Hartville
Tyler Campbell, sr., Crane
Cody Mahan, jr., Hartville
Dax Beem, sr., Skyline
Christian Scaggs, sr., Mid Buchanan
