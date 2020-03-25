Missouri coaches all-state, Class 4

Missouri Basketball Coaches Association 2020 Class 4 boys all-state team:
Coaches of the year: Joe Rothweiler, Helias; Aaron Ihm, Raytown South; Tony Irons, Vashon; and Paul Unterreiner, Cape Girardeau Notre Dame
Player of the year: Cam’Ron Fletcher, Vashon
Payton Howard, sr., Sikeston
Cam’Ron Fletcher, sr., Vashon
Phillip Russell, sr., Vashon
Sofara Rasas, sr., St. Mary's
Kobe Clark, sr., Vashon
Cade Blevins, sr., Logan-Rogersville
Terrell Kabala, sr., Webb City
Reggie Morris, Jr., sr., Grandview KC
Tavion Banks, sr., Ruskin
Taj Manniing, so., Grandview KC
Brennan Watkins, jr., Kearney
Jalen Boyd, sr., Ladue
Tyler Landewee, sr., Cape Girardeau Notre Dame
Marcus Anthony, sr., Helias
Brennan Orf, sr., Westminster
Breven McMullen, sr., Park Hills Central
Nicholas Kern, jr., Vashon
Kobe Campbell, sr., Raytown South
Mark Cann, sr., Raytown South
Dez McKinney, sr., Raytown South
