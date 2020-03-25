Missouri coaches all-state, Class 4
Missouri coaches all-state, Class 4

  • 0
Missouri Basketball Coaches Association 2020 Class 4 boys all-state team:

Coaches of the year: Joe Rothweiler, Helias; Aaron Ihm, Raytown South; Tony Irons, Vashon; and Paul Unterreiner, Cape Girardeau Notre Dame

Player of the year: Cam’Ron Fletcher, Vashon

Payton Howard, sr., Sikeston

Cam’Ron Fletcher, sr., Vashon

Phillip Russell, sr., Vashon

Sofara Rasas, sr., St. Mary's

Kobe Clark, sr., Vashon

Cade Blevins, sr., Logan-Rogersville

Terrell Kabala, sr., Webb City

Reggie Morris, Jr., sr., Grandview KC

Tavion Banks, sr., Ruskin

Taj Manniing, so., Grandview KC

Brennan Watkins, jr., Kearney

Jalen Boyd, sr., Ladue

Tyler Landewee, sr., Cape Girardeau Notre Dame

Marcus Anthony, sr., Helias

Brennan Orf, sr., Westminster

Breven McMullen, sr., Park Hills Central

Nicholas Kern, jr., Vashon

Kobe Campbell, sr., Raytown South

Mark Cann, sr., Raytown South

Dez McKinney, sr., Raytown South

