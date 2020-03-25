Missouri coaches all-state, Class 5
Missouri Basketball Coaches Association 2020 Class 5 boys all-state team:

Coaches of the year: Justin Tatum, CBC; Mitch McHenry, Kickapoo; Chris Neff, Staley; and Frank Bennett, Chaminade

Player of the year: Caleb Love, CBC

Tarris Reed, jr., Chaminade

Davion Bradford, sr., Mehlville

Matt Schark, sr., Francis Howell

Caleb Love, sr., CBC

Devion Harris, sr., Parkway Central

Byron Alexander, sr., Staley

Luke Kasubke, sr., Chaminade

Kaimen Lennox, sr., Independence Truman

Xavier Sykes, jr., Rock Bridge

JJ Schwepker, sr., Fort Zumwalt South

Quenton Shelton, sr., Lebanon

Lamontay Daughtery, sr., Mehlville

Anton Brookshire, jr., Kickapoo

D’Anthony Pennington, sr., North Kansas City

Daniel Abreu, sr., Willard

Grant Stubbs, sr., Liberty

Isaiah, Jackson, sr., William Chrisman

AJ Elliot, sr., Ozark

Jordan Jermain, sr., Raymore-Pecuilar

Sports