Missouri coaches all-state, Class 5

Missouri Basketball Coaches Association 2020 Class 5 boys all-state team:
Coaches of the year: Justin Tatum, CBC; Mitch McHenry, Kickapoo; Chris Neff, Staley; and Frank Bennett, Chaminade
Player of the year: Caleb Love, CBC
Tarris Reed, jr., Chaminade
Davion Bradford, sr., Mehlville
Matt Schark, sr., Francis Howell
Caleb Love, sr., CBC
Devion Harris, sr., Parkway Central
Byron Alexander, sr., Staley
Luke Kasubke, sr., Chaminade
Kaimen Lennox, sr., Independence Truman
Xavier Sykes, jr., Rock Bridge
JJ Schwepker, sr., Fort Zumwalt South
Quenton Shelton, sr., Lebanon
Lamontay Daughtery, sr., Mehlville
Anton Brookshire, jr., Kickapoo
D’Anthony Pennington, sr., North Kansas City
Daniel Abreu, sr., Willard
Grant Stubbs, sr., Liberty
Isaiah, Jackson, sr., William Chrisman
AJ Elliot, sr., Ozark
Jordan Jermain, sr., Raymore-Pecuilar
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!