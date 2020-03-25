Missouri coaches all-state, Class 3
Missouri Basketball Coaches Association 2020 Class 3 boys all-state team:

Coaches of the year: Ryan Johnson, Cardinal Ritter and Danny Farmer, Charleston

Player of the year: Stevie Strong, University Academy Charter

Blessin Kimble, sr., Charleston

Jordan Fortune, sr., Kansas City Central

Garry Clark, sr., Cardinal Ritter

Roddy Alexander, jr., O'Fallon Christian

Sam Bledsoe, sr., Charleston

David Oplotonik, sr., Fair Grove

Ryan Kalkbrenner, jr., Trinity

Mario Flemming, jr., Cardinal Ritter

Bryce Stark, sr., Monroe City

Andrew Branson, sr., St. James

Dionte Marquez, sr., Richmond

Eric Northweather, sr., Blair Oaks

Coby Williams, sr., Versailles

Tanner Diaz, sr., Steelville

Westley Brandsgaard, sr., Chillicothe

Stevie Strong, jr., University Academy

Ben Palacios sr., St. Michael's

Coban Porter, sr., Tolton Catholic

Andrew Dalton, so., Ava

Jayden Durst, sr., Palmyra

