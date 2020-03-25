Missouri coaches all-state, Class 3

Missouri Basketball Coaches Association 2020 Class 3 boys all-state team:
Coaches of the year: Ryan Johnson, Cardinal Ritter and Danny Farmer, Charleston
Player of the year: Stevie Strong, University Academy Charter
Blessin Kimble, sr., Charleston
Jordan Fortune, sr., Kansas City Central
Garry Clark, sr., Cardinal Ritter
Roddy Alexander, jr., O'Fallon Christian
Sam Bledsoe, sr., Charleston
David Oplotonik, sr., Fair Grove
Ryan Kalkbrenner, jr., Trinity
Mario Flemming, jr., Cardinal Ritter
Bryce Stark, sr., Monroe City
Andrew Branson, sr., St. James
Dionte Marquez, sr., Richmond
Eric Northweather, sr., Blair Oaks
Coby Williams, sr., Versailles
Tanner Diaz, sr., Steelville
Westley Brandsgaard, sr., Chillicothe
Stevie Strong, jr., University Academy
Ben Palacios sr., St. Michael's
Coban Porter, sr., Tolton Catholic
Andrew Dalton, so., Ava
Jayden Durst, sr., Palmyra
