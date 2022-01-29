Mitchell-Day rebounds from slow start to lead MICDS to Fort Zumwalt North tourney title

O'FALLON, Mo. — Brandon Mitchell-Day knew he needed to give his team a boost after a tough first half Saturday afternoon.

The MICDS senior standout endured a scoreless first 16 minutes but rebounded to pour in a team-high 16 points to lead the Rams to a 54-45 win over Priory in the championship game of the Fort Zumwalt North Invitational.

MICDS (14-3), the No. 6 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings, won the tournament title a year after falling to the host school in overtime of last season's final.

“It's definitely nice to get it for coach, especially since last year was a grinder in going to overtime,” said Mitchell-Day, a Dartmouth commit. “We know what it's like to be on the other end of it, so we just wanted to play as hard as we could.”

The tournament title was the second in a month for the Rams, who won their own holiday tournament after finishing second in their season tipoff tourney.

“It's one of our goals,” Rams coach Travis Wallace said. “We played in three tournaments this year and all three tournaments we played in the championship game, winning two. That's big for these guys.”

Priory (14-5), which got a game-high 21 points from Jahaad Fort, had a seven-game winning streak snapped by a Metro League rival it has already beaten once this season and will play again before the campaign ends.

“It's one of things where we didn't hit shots offensively the way that we normally do. That was kind of the difference. And they had something to do with that,” Ravens coach Bobby McCormack said. “It was a game of runs. We had some decent runs in the first half, but we just couldn't get it going in the second half.”

The first half was an exercise in patience for both teams with a slim 20-18 lead for Priory.

Marcus Coleman drained a 3-pointer just ahead of the first-quarter buzzer to put the Rams up 10-7. The Ravens scored 13 of the first 18 points of the second quarter to take their biggest lead of the night at five points before the Rams' Brin Lewis hit a trey to cut the deficit to two at the half.

“If you can hold a team to 18 points and figure you're on track to be in the 40s, you give yourself a chance to win,” McCormack said. “We did a really good job of keeping Brandon out of the game in the first half, but he got a little loose in the second.”

Mitchell-Day converted a pair of free throws to start the second half before finally seeing a shot fall when he drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key to give MICDS a 23-20 lead, an advantage it would not relinquish the rest of the way.

“I think it got me and team propelled offensively,” Mitchell-Day said. “It was kind of a momentum booster. It definitely got everyone else flowing and everyone after that started making shots.”

He later closed the quarter with an authoritative drive to the basket for a score and an and-one, which he converted, with 0.7 seconds left to give his team a 33-28 lead. Mitchell-Day initially thought he had been called for a charge on the play.

“I thought they called it the other way, so I was upset about it,” he said. “But, it was nice to get it in and it got everyone on the bench hyped and got everyone going.”

The Ravens cut it down to one early in the fourth quarter and trailed by three when the Rams' Mark Mintzlaff came off the bench to sink back-to-back 3-pointers to push the lead back out to nine.

“Big game against Whitfield, he made big shots. Big game against John Burroughs at home, he made big shots. And tonight he made big shots,” Wallace said. “That's kind of his role and we've got confidence in Mark when he shoots.”

Priory was able to get it down to five, but MICDS hit its free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

While the Rams hit their free throws, McCormack lamented his team's performance at the charity stripe.

“We were 13-for-24 from the line and lose by nine. They were 9-for-9 from the line,” he said. “So, you're looking at the ballgame. It's frustrating, but it's also something we can learn from.”