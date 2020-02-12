Mitchell-Day's dunk turns momentum as MICDS powers past Lutheran North

Travis Wallace burned a timeout with 16 seconds remaining in the third quarter Wednesday night.
The MICDS boys basketball coach, Wallace wanted something to get his team energized headed into the fourth quarter.
“Coach really wanted us to turn the momentum around,” junior guard Brandon Mitchell-Day said.
The Rams ran the play to perfection as Mitchell-Day cut to the basket for a two-handed dunk just before the horn to spark MICDS to a 67-54 Metro League win at Lutheran North.
The No. 8 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, MICDS (18-4 overall, 5-2 league) has hopes of claiming the Metro League crown. If those hopes were going to remain alive, the Rams had to find a way to take down Crusaders.
Mitchell-Day made sure they did.
A 6-foot-7 swingman, Mitchell-Day scored a game-high 20 points, grabbed six rebounds, handed out four assists and blocked two shots. His dunk at the end of the third quarter staked MICDS to a 44-39 lead.
MICDS junior guard Jack Pronger took all the air out of the home crowd when he opened up the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer. What had been a tie game at 39 with 34 seconds to go in the third was quickly unfolded into a double-digit victory.
“We needed to win this game,” junior guard Hasani Spann said. “If we’re going to win the conference we needed it.”
Spann was big for the Rams as he scored a season-best 16 points and connected on three 3-pointers. The 6-foot-1 Spann is averaging just more than eight points per game but has started to pick up the offensive output. He’s scored in double digits in five of the Rams last seven games. Spann said he was quite comfortable in the hot, loud bandbox of a gym that Lutheran North calls home.
“My team (makes me comfortable),” Spann said. “They get me the ball where I need to be and we all work together.”
The No. 6 small school, Lutheran North (16-7, 5-3) played the game at its pace in the first half. The Crusaders held a 24-20 lead at halftime despite senior forward Antonio Doyle sitting nearly the entire half with two fouls. The 6-foot-4 Doyle and 6-foot-4 junior forward Travion Ford are the Crusaders primary post players. They provide muscle and size against an MICDS squad that trots out five players between 6-foot-6 and 6-foot-7.
When MICDS started to get rolling in the fourth quarter Lutheran North coach Gerald “Dink” Jones went with a small-ball lineup to speed up the Rams’ ballhandlers and provide some long-range scoring. It did at times. But MICDS battered Lutheran North on the glass. Pronger had eight rebounds as did 6-foot-7 junior forward Aaron Hendricks.
“We’re one of the tallest teams around. I’ve been trying to bang that into their heads,” Wallace said. “We have to use that our size to our advantage. The potential is there to be kind of good not having any seniors. That’s the biggest thing for me.”
MICDS is large but not unskilled. The Rams turned the fourth quarter into a layup line as they relentlessly attacked the basket. Lutheran North was unable to get the stops it needed on the defensive end. On the offensive end nothing came easy.
Senior guard Tajh Patterson scored 18 points and senior guard Jordan Smith had 10. No one else broke double digits.
“In the first half we weren’t defensively sound,” Mitchell-Day said. “As a group we decided to step it up and focused on defense and rebounding.”
After escaping Lutheran North 45-42 on a buzzer-beater Jan. 3, MICDS wanted to come out and make a statement. The Rams let one get away on Friday when Priory rallied for a 50-45 win. In their first game back on the court they felt it was paramount to reestablish themselves among the conference contenders.
“When we won that game we didn’t feel like we won it, we lucked out,” Mitchell-Day said. “This one gave us more confidence moving forward. We can play at a higher level than we’ve been playing at.”