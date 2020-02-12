Mitchell-Day's dunk turns momentum as MICDS powers past Lutheran North

Spann was big for the Rams as he scored a season-best 16 points and connected on three 3-pointers. The 6-foot-1 Spann is averaging just more than eight points per game but has started to pick up the offensive output. He’s scored in double digits in five of the Rams last seven games. Spann said he was quite comfortable in the hot, loud bandbox of a gym that Lutheran North calls home.

“My team (makes me comfortable),” Spann said. “They get me the ball where I need to be and we all work together.”

The No. 6 small school, Lutheran North (16-7, 5-3) played the game at its pace in the first half. The Crusaders held a 24-20 lead at halftime despite senior forward Antonio Doyle sitting nearly the entire half with two fouls. The 6-foot-4 Doyle and 6-foot-4 junior forward Travion Ford are the Crusaders primary post players. They provide muscle and size against an MICDS squad that trots out five players between 6-foot-6 and 6-foot-7.

When MICDS started to get rolling in the fourth quarter Lutheran North coach Gerald “Dink” Jones went with a small-ball lineup to speed up the Rams’ ballhandlers and provide some long-range scoring. It did at times. But MICDS battered Lutheran North on the glass. Pronger had eight rebounds as did 6-foot-7 junior forward Aaron Hendricks.