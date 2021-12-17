Mitchell-Day shines on both ends of court in MICDS' win over Fort Zumwalt South

The second quarter was much better offensively for South, as Joey Friedel drained a three just 33 seconds in to fuel an 8-1 run that got the Bulldogs to within 14-12 and it was a three-point MICDS lead, 20-17, at the half.

The Rams got the advantage back out to seven before the Bulldogs went on a 10-2 run and took just their second lead of the game on a 3-pointer by Friedel with 3:03 left in the third quarter.

But, Mitchell-Day cleaned the offensive boards and got the stickback on the next possession to kickstart a run of seven straight MICDS points to close the third quarter and 16-3 overall to take command of the game at 42-30 midway through the fourth quarter.

“He's a Division I player, right? Defensively, I think he impacts the game almost more than he does offensively. He's a handful,” Bill Friedel said. “We did a great job of clawing back, but it was exhausting catching them. And then after we caught them, we ran out gas a little bit.”

MICDS nailed 20 of its 25 free throw attempts in the game, including 8 of 11 in the final 3:51 of the game to ice the victory.