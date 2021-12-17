Mitchell-Day shines on both ends of court in MICDS' win over Fort Zumwalt South

ST. CHARLES — Brandon Mitchell-Day was just doing his job.
The MICDS senior standout got an offensive rebound and put back with 2 minutes, 20 seconds left in the third quarter to allow the Rams to retake a lead they had held most of the game and they never trailed again to claim a 52-37 win over Fort Zumwalt South in a GAC/Suburban Challenge game Friday night at Lindenwood University's Hyland Arena.
“We have shooters on the perimeter and the focus kind of goes on them, so being able to put it back and clean up their shots really opens up the offense and gets me flowing,” said Mitchell-Day, a Dartmouth commit. “That's my job whenever we miss shots.”
The five starters had all 52 points for MICDS (5-1), the No. 5 team in both the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings and the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 4 poll.
Mitchell-Day led a balanced offensive attack with 12 points, while Jayden Banks, Jack Hayes and Marcus Coleman each pitched 11 points apiece.
Mitchell-Day also had a big impact on the defensive end of the floor for the Rams. He came into the game with 14 blocked shots and he recorded several more Friday.
“He's like the granddaddy of the team,” MICDS coach Travis Wallace said. “He's been around it seems like for a long time. He's doing a real good job leading these guys. There ain't nothing he can't do, in my opinion.”
South (5-1), ranked fifth in the MBCA Class 6 poll, was led by Joey Friedel and Blake Struemph, who each scored 11 points.
“They play pretty darn good defense. They're great on the ball and then 15 (Mitchell-Day) guards everyone,” Bulldogs coach Bill Friedel said. “We just weren't ready to play early. We spotted them some points and I didn't think we were physical enough early. They got all the loose balls and a couple offensive rebounds.”
MICDS had a strong first quarter on the defensive end to claim a 13-4 lead after the first eight minutes.
“This year, our defense has been pretty good,” Wallace said. “The majority of our practice is defense, so we've got to get the offense to catch up.”
Struemph knocked down a 3-pointer just 37 seconds into the game to give South a 3-2 lead, but the Rams would not allow a Bulldog field goal the rest of the quarter as they reeled off 10 straight points before the teams traded free throws in the final minute.
“Compared to the last two years, we've been really good on defense, especially a lot quicker.” Mitchell-Day said. “Having people like Jayden, Marcus and Tony (Nunn) that can harass the ball really gives me the opportunity to slide over and block shots and stuff like that.”
The second quarter was much better offensively for South, as Joey Friedel drained a three just 33 seconds in to fuel an 8-1 run that got the Bulldogs to within 14-12 and it was a three-point MICDS lead, 20-17, at the half.
The Rams got the advantage back out to seven before the Bulldogs went on a 10-2 run and took just their second lead of the game on a 3-pointer by Friedel with 3:03 left in the third quarter.
But, Mitchell-Day cleaned the offensive boards and got the stickback on the next possession to kickstart a run of seven straight MICDS points to close the third quarter and 16-3 overall to take command of the game at 42-30 midway through the fourth quarter.
“He's a Division I player, right? Defensively, I think he impacts the game almost more than he does offensively. He's a handful,” Bill Friedel said. “We did a great job of clawing back, but it was exhausting catching them. And then after we caught them, we ran out gas a little bit.”
MICDS nailed 20 of its 25 free throw attempts in the game, including 8 of 11 in the final 3:51 of the game to ice the victory.
“That's pretty good,” Wallace said. “At the end of every practice, we shoot free throws. We understand that winning and losing is a small margin, so you've got to make your free throws and these guys put in the work.”