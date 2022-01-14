Mitchell-Day's dunk helps MICDS roll past John Burroughs in Metro League showdown

LADUE — Brandon Mitchell-Day had his mind made up as soon as he saw the vacant lane.
The MICDS senior forward didn't care if the whole John Burroughs team was waiting for him at the rim —nothing was going to stop him from slamming the ball home.
"I got the steal, threw it ahead to him and as soon as he got up, I was getting hyped," MICDS junior Marcus Coleman said. "It was the momentum swing we needed."
Mitchell-Day's first-quarter highlight dunk kick-started the Rams to a 58-48 win over rival John Burroughs on Friday in a Metro League contest at MICDS.
"It was a good win for us," MICDS coach Travis Wallace said.
MICDS (10-2, 2-1 Metro), the No. 5 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, picked up its fourth consecutive win over the Bombers.
Mitchell-Day couldn't remember all of the details of his highlight reel dunk, but he knew that the team was flat to open up the game.
With that in mind, the Dartmouth College signee was going to do whatever he could to try and light a spark under his team.
"It definitely turned the momentum," Mitchell-Day said. "It got everyone excited and made everyone want to play harder."
With a defender sprinting full tilt to try and get the block, Mitchell-Day rose up before nearly tearing the rim from the backboard before letting loose a roar of delight that was echoed by the MICDS student section.
The 6-foot-8 forward finished with a game-high 22 points and ripped down 10 rebounds for his first double-double since a 20-point, 18-rebound performance against St. Mary's on Dec. 14.
"I always expect to get a double-double, to be honest," Mitchell-Day said. "I think I work hard enough and I'm capable of getting one no matter what team."
With his team flat, Wallace told his players to get the ball in the hands of Mitchell-Day.
"We've got Brandon, so I just told them, let's play through Brandon and he's going to make the right decision and we'll be good," Wallace said. "That dunk was big."
While the dunk got the Rams rolling, Mitchell-Day said Coleman's sharpshooting skills helped keep that momentum.
"It wasn't just my dunk, those three's really helped," Mitchell-Day said.
Coleman went a perfect 4-for-4 from long range and chipped in 14 points for the Rams.
John Burroughs (9-3, 2-1 Metro) mounted a run and cut a double-digit deficit to just six points in the fourth quarter.