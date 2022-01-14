Mitchell-Day's dunk helps MICDS roll past John Burroughs in Metro League showdown

LADUE — Brandon Mitchell-Day had his mind made up as soon as he saw the vacant lane.

The MICDS senior forward didn't care if the whole John Burroughs team was waiting for him at the rim —nothing was going to stop him from slamming the ball home.

"I got the steal, threw it ahead to him and as soon as he got up, I was getting hyped," MICDS junior Marcus Coleman said. "It was the momentum swing we needed."

Mitchell-Day's first-quarter highlight dunk kick-started the Rams to a 58-48 win over rival John Burroughs on Friday in a Metro League contest at MICDS.

"It was a good win for us," MICDS coach Travis Wallace said.

MICDS (10-2, 2-1 Metro), the No. 5 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, picked up its fourth consecutive win over the Bombers.

Mitchell-Day couldn't remember all of the details of his highlight reel dunk, but he knew that the team was flat to open up the game.

With that in mind, the Dartmouth College signee was going to do whatever he could to try and light a spark under his team.