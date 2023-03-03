MOLINE, Ill. — Koby Wilmoth was asked Friday night if the O’Fallon boys’ basketball team ever had confidence on the offensive end.

“We didn’t,” the O’Fallon senior forward said. “From the jump, you could tell that.”

Moline’s defense was that good.

Facing a lockdown defense that put them in a straitjacket from the start, the Panthers simply could not establish an offensive rhythm. The inability to keep pace with the high-scoring Maroons forced O’Fallon to absorb a 62-38 loss in the Class 4A Moline Sectional championship game at sold-out Wharton Field House.

“We just couldn’t find any easy buckets,” O’Fallon coach Brian Muniz said. “We watched them on film, but until you see their size, you don’t realize how tough it is to get anything around the basket. We didn’t run our offense very well — part of that is them, and part of that is us. They’re a great team for a reason.”

The Maroons (32-3), who won their first sectional in 19 years, held O’Fallon (25-8) to single-digit scoring in three quarters and 13 second-half points.

Seventy-two hours after shooting 54.3 percent in a sectional semifinal win over Quincy, the Panthers connected on 12 of their 44 shots (27.3 percent) and never held a lead.

“We couldn’t run our offense,” Wilmoth said.

Owen Freeman, Moline’s 6-foot-10-inch Iowa-signed senior forward, took away O’Fallon’s ability to get to the rim. The Maroons’ athleticism and length on the perimeter negated open looks from the outside.

The Panthers failed to score 40 points for the third time this season and were held to 19 fewer points than their season average.

“Everybody is good, so your defense has to show up every night,” said Moline coach Sean Taylor, whose team meets Oswego East in the Normal Super-Sectional at CEFCU Arena on Monday.

“Throughout the season, our defense has been pretty good. … We’re a senior-dominated team. We have guys who love guarding. It’s team defense.”

When the Maroons were not playing suffocating defense, they were efficient on offense. Freeman scored a game-high 22 points, converting 11 of his 18 attempts from the field. Senior guard Brock Harding, who is joining Freeman at Iowa next year, added 16 points and 10 assists.

Moline scored the first seven points of the game, needed less than four minutes to grab a double-digit lead, shot 55.6 percent (25 of 45) from the field and had 16 assists against eight turnovers.

“They’re all solid,” said Wilmoth, who led O'Fallon with 14 points. “It was a tough matchup.”

Defense, though, is where the Maroons dominated.

“We knew that they liked to get up and down and get the tempo going. We had to stop the fast break,” Harding said. “We did a great job of that.”

O’Fallon never had confidence.

“That was the difference,” Muniz said. “You know they’re going to score and get easy buckets. Our guys could never get comfortable getting shots up.”