Monroe City rallies late to stun O'Fallon Christian in Class 3 quarterfinal battle

MONROE CITY — Raynard Horry had seen this ending before.

The O'Fallon Christian junior guard felt like he was watching a recurring nightmare Friday as the Eagles fell just short in a 51-49 loss to Monroe City in a Class 3 boys basketball state quarterfinal contest.

O'Fallon Christian (20-6) was making its third round of eight appearance in the last four seasons.

Each time the Eagles have come up empty. That elusive final four trip remains just that — elusive.

"It's hard to believe it happened again," Horry said. "But it did."

This one hurt much more than the previous two.

O'Fallon Christian held a seemingly safe 48-42 lead with 2 minutes and 53 seconds left before the Panthers (26-2) responded with a deadly 9-1 closing run to steal the triumph.

For most of the night, the Eagles were the aggressor.

But some mistakes down the stretch, coupled with a pair of clutch shots by Monroe City, spelled a disappointing end to a promising post season.

"It hurts, it sucks," O'Fallon Christian coach Adam Glenville said. "But, we'll try again next year."