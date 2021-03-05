Monroe City rallies late to stun O'Fallon Christian in Class 3 quarterfinal battle

O'Fallon Christiian's Raynard Horry walks off the court as Monroe City players celebrate behind him following the Eagles' loss in a Class 3 state quarterfinal boys basketball game on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Monroe City High School in Monroe City, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Monroe City players celebrate their victory over O'Fallon Christian in a Class 3 state quarterfinal boys basketball game on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Monroe City High School in Monroe City, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon Christian's RJ Horry (left) dribbles as Monroe City's Kyle Hays defends during a Class 3 state quarterfinal boys basketball game on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Monroe City High School in Monroe City, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon Christian's RJ Horry reacts in the closing seconds of a a Class 3 state quarterfinal boys basketball game on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Monroe City High School in Monroe City, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Monroe City's Josiah Talton (left) grabs a rebound over O'Fallon Christian's Kalin Black during a Class 3 state quarterfinal boys basketball game on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Monroe City High School in Monroe City, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Monroe City's Jaedyn Robertson celebrates after making a basket during a Class 3 state quarterfinal boys basketball game against O'Fallon Christian on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Monroe City High School in Monroe City, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon Christian's Roddy Alexander checks the clock as he dribbles during a Class 3 state quarterfinal boys basketball game against O'Fallon Christian on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Monroe City High School in Monroe City, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon Christian's Roddy Alexander walks off the court following the Eagles' loss to Monroe City in a Class 3 state quarterfinal boys basketball game on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Monroe City High School in Monroe City, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon Christian's Roddy Alexander celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer late in a Class 3 state quarterfinal boys basketball game against Monroe City on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Monroe City High School in Monroe City, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon Christian boys basket ball coach Adam Glenville (left) has a word with Kalin Black during a Class 3 state quarterfinal boys basketball game on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Monroe City High School in Monroe City, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon Christian's Roddy Alexander gets behind the Monroe City defense for a layup during a Class 3 state quarterfinal boys basketball game on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Monroe City High School in Monroe City, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon Christian's Raynard Horry leaves his feet for a shot during a Class 3 state quarterfinal boys basketball game against Monreo City on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Monroe City High School in Monroe City, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon Christian's RJ Horry calls a play as he looks over the Monroe City defense during a Class 3 state quarterfinal boys basketball game on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Monroe City High School in Monroe City, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon Christian's Kristian Davis (10) fouls Monroe City's Joshua Talton during a Class 3 state quarterfinal boys basketball game on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Monroe City High School in Monroe City, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon Christian's RJ Horry dribbles as Monroe City's Kyle Hays defends during a Class 3 state quarterfinal boys basketball game on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Monroe City High School in Monroe City, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon Christian's Roddy Alexander (13) drives to the basket as Monroe City's Josiah Talton reaches back to try to strip the ball away during a Class 3 state quarterfinal boys basketball game on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Monroe City High School in Monroe City, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Monroe City students cheer during a Class 3 state quarterfinal boys basketball game against O'Fallon Christian on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Monroe City High School in Monroe City, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon Christian's Roddy Alexander scores on a breakaway layup during a Class 3 state quarterfinal boys basketball game on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Monroe City High School in Monroe City, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon Christian's Kalin Black (23) misses connections as he tries to block a shot by Monroe City's Joshua Talton during a Class 3 state quarterfinal boys basketball game on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Monroe City High School in Monroe City, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Monroe City's Cade Chapman (left) dribbles as O'Fallon Christian's Raynard Horry (center) tries to fight his way past a pick set by Monroe City's Joshua Talton during a Class 3 state quarterfinal boys basketball game on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Monroe City High School in Monroe City, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
MONROE CITY — Raynard Horry had seen this ending before.
The O'Fallon Christian junior guard felt like he was watching a recurring nightmare Friday as the Eagles fell just short in a 51-49 loss to Monroe City in a Class 3 boys basketball state quarterfinal contest.
O'Fallon Christian (20-6) was making its third round of eight appearance in the last four seasons.
Each time the Eagles have come up empty. That elusive final four trip remains just that — elusive.
"It's hard to believe it happened again," Horry said. "But it did."
This one hurt much more than the previous two.
O'Fallon Christian held a seemingly safe 48-42 lead with 2 minutes and 53 seconds left before the Panthers (26-2) responded with a deadly 9-1 closing run to steal the triumph.
For most of the night, the Eagles were the aggressor.
But some mistakes down the stretch, coupled with a pair of clutch shots by Monroe City, spelled a disappointing end to a promising post season.
"It hurts, it sucks," O'Fallon Christian coach Adam Glenville said. "But, we'll try again next year."
Eagles senior Roddy Alexander scored a game-high 22 points. He scored 11 in the third period and was one of the reasons his team was able to build up a nice cushion.