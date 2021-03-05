Monroe City rallies late to stun O'Fallon Christian in quarterfinal battle

MONROE CITY — Raynard Horry had seen this ending before.
The O'Fallon Christian junior guard felt like he was watching a re-occurring nightmare as the Eagles fell just short in a 51-49 loss to Monroe City on Friday in a Class 3 state quarterfinal contest in Monroe County.
O'Fallon Christian (20-6) was making its third Round of Eight appearance in the last four years
Each time the Eagles came up empty. That elusive final four trip remains just that - elusive.
"It's hard to believe it happened again," Horry said. "But it did."
This one hurt much more than the previous two.
O'Fallon Christian held a seemingly safe 48-42 lead with 2 minutes, 53 seconds left before the Panthers responded with a deadly 9-1 closing run to steal the triumph.
For most of the night, the Eagles were the aggressor.
But some mistakes down the stretch, couple with a pair of clutch shots by Monroe City, spelled a disappointing end to a promising post season.
"It hurts, it sucks," O'Fallon Christian coach Adam Glenville said. "But, well try again next year."
Senior Roddy Alexander finished with a game-high 22 points for the Eagles. He scored 11 in the third period and was one of the reasons his team was able to build up a nice cushion.
Kalin Black and Kristian Davis added nine points each.
"I think we had them," said Horry, who finished with five points. "We kind of got scared when we just should have kept playing."
Monroe City used a pair of free throws from junior Jaedyn Robertson with 1.1 seconds left to break a 49-all tie.
"My teammates believe in me, I had to make them," Robertson said.
Monroe City junior Joshua Talton, who finished with a team-high 19 points, was certain Robertson would come through.
"We call him, "Ice," Talton said. "That's why."
Robertson showed no signs of pressure drilling both shots with the utmost confidence.
"I don't think either one hit the rim." Monroe City coach Brock Edris said.
O'Fallon Christian, which had a 12-game winning streak snapped, appeared in control when Black canned a short jumper and Alexander followed with a 3-pointer for a 48-42 cushion.
But Robertson answered with an 8-footer and Logan Buhlig followed with a triple to chop the deficit to 48-47. Talton followed an O'Fallon Christian turnover with a pair of foul shots to give the hosts their first lead since late in the second quarter at 49-48.
Davis hit one of two free throws to tie the game with 59 seconds left.
Monroe City got the ball back and called a pair of time outs to whittle down the clock. Robertson drew a foul while going up for a shot in close to the basket.
"We took some ill-advised shots and they made us pay," Glenville said.
Alexander scored six points over the first 3:56 of the third quarter to put his team up 36-30.
The Panthers (26-2) stayed within striking distance and then made their move during crunch time.
"Defense was the biggest thing," Talton said. "That and confidence. We know that no matter the score we're never going to give up."
Monroe City reached the final four last season before losing to Charleston in a semifinal contest.
The Panthers, who have won nine in succession, will face Summit Christian Academy (21-4) in a semifinal game on March 12 at 4 p.m.