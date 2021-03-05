Monroe City rallies late to stun O'Fallon Christian in quarterfinal battle

MONROE CITY — Raynard Horry had seen this ending before.

The O'Fallon Christian junior guard felt like he was watching a re-occurring nightmare as the Eagles fell just short in a 51-49 loss to Monroe City on Friday in a Class 3 state quarterfinal contest in Monroe County.

O'Fallon Christian (20-6) was making its third Round of Eight appearance in the last four years

Each time the Eagles came up empty. That elusive final four trip remains just that - elusive.

"It's hard to believe it happened again," Horry said. "But it did."

This one hurt much more than the previous two.

O'Fallon Christian held a seemingly safe 48-42 lead with 2 minutes, 53 seconds left before the Panthers responded with a deadly 9-1 closing run to steal the triumph.

For most of the night, the Eagles were the aggressor.

But some mistakes down the stretch, couple with a pair of clutch shots by Monroe City, spelled a disappointing end to a promising post season.

"It hurts, it sucks," O'Fallon Christian coach Adam Glenville said. "But, well try again next year."