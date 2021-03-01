Moore and Hall muscle up to help McCluer North knock off rival McCluer

Hall also enjoyed his job.

"Makes me stronger," he said.

Moore and Hall formed a deadly inside-outside combination the Comets didn't slow down. The two triggered a 6-0 outburst at the outset of the second quarter that put the hosts ahead to stay 23-16. When McCluer (2-9) trimmed a 10-point deficit to 60-56 early in the final period, Moore silenced the comeback with huge 3-pointer from the left wing.

Hall helped build up a 44-34 cushion with a short bank shot 16 seconds into the final stanza.

"I'm really proud of our seniors," North coach Trevor Laney said. "They don't play wild, they know the system and they stick to it."

Moore and Hall weren't even sure they would have a senior season.

But the Ferguson-Florissant School District gave the go-ahead for sports in late January and the team went right to work.

North captured its season opener 68-35 at Trinity on Feb. 4.

"It didn't take long for us to get out there and do our thing," Moore said. "We were ready go, just hoping we would get a chance."