Moore and Hall muscle up to help McCluer North knock off rival McCluer

FLORISSANT — McCluer North seniors Jordan Moore and Quentin Hall put their non-basketball down time to good use throughout December and January.
Moore, a slick-shooting guard, got a job at UPS in Earth City, lifting and loading heavy boxes.
Hall, a 6-foot-6 tower of power, did the same thing at Amazon.
"A great way to stay in shape," Hall said.
Added Moore, "And make money."
The pair did some heavy lifting on the basketball court Monday afternoon.
Moore scored 19 points and Hall added 13 to lead the Stars to a 74-63 win over rival McCluer in the semifinal round of the Class 5 District 6 boys basketball tournament at North.
The Stars (8-2), who have won six of seven, will face Jennings (6-6) in the district championship game at 4:15 p.m. Thursday at North.
Like many players during the pandemic, Moore and Hall struggled to find places to hone their basketball skills. Neighborhood games in the driveway among locals didn't interest the pair.
Instead, they decided to jump into the workforce.
"It's not too bad," said Moore, who was headed to work right after Monday's contest.
Hall also enjoyed his job.
"Makes me stronger," he said.
Moore and Hall formed a deadly inside-outside combination the Comets didn't slow down. The two triggered a 6-0 outburst at the outset of the second quarter that put the hosts ahead to stay 23-16. When McCluer (2-9) trimmed a 10-point deficit to 60-56 early in the final period, Moore silenced the comeback with huge 3-pointer from the left wing.
Hall helped build up a 44-34 cushion with a short bank shot 16 seconds into the final stanza.
"I'm really proud of our seniors," North coach Trevor Laney said. "They don't play wild, they know the system and they stick to it."
Moore and Hall weren't even sure they would have a senior season.
But the Ferguson-Florissant School District gave the go-ahead for sports in late January and the team went right to work.
North captured its season opener 68-35 at Trinity on Feb. 4.
"It didn't take long for us to get out there and do our thing," Moore said. "We were ready go, just hoping we would get a chance."
The Stars are making the most of this shortened campaign. They will be 29 days into the season Thursday when they host Jennings for the district crown.
The Stars took control with a 19-10 run over the first 6:59 of the second quarter. Junior Tyrek Thomas keyed the run with a pair of steals. Senior Marlon Owens, who finished with 11 points, closed the flourish with a one-handed floater down the lane for a 38-28 cushion.
McCluer, behind Anias Futrell's 17 points, made a pair of runs in the second half, climbing to within four points on both occasions.
But the Stars always had an answer. Junior forward Tyrese Grose, who added 12 points, halted one rally with a block and steal.
"We always seemed to turn the ball over at the wrong times," McCluer coach Gerald Fulton said. "Our guys are young and the time we lost without practicing hurt us a lot."
North, which claimed Class 5 state championships in 2007, 2011, 2012, has come together the past two weeks and appears to be getting better with each outing. The Stars' losses have come against Marquette and Ladue — teams that have essentially played a full schedule.
"We just want to keep going out there as long as we can," Moore said.