Moore's nine blocks help Jennings to opening round win over Hazelwood East

For Jennings High junior Karl Moore, blocking a shot is like telling a joke – it's all about timing.
The leading shot blocker in the area, Moore rejected nine shots, including three in the final three minutes, as Jennings defeated Hazelwood East 56-55 on Thursday in the opening round of the Legends of Winter Roundball Classic at Saint Louis University High.
Jennings (4-3) will face McCluer at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a quarterfinal game while Hazelwood East (4-2) will play John Burroughs at 1:30 p.m. Friday on the consolation side.
Moore and senior DeMarion Shanklin, who led the Warriors with 21 points, both contributed heavily in the final minutes.
Trailing 50-45 with less than three minutes to play, Shanklin hit two free throws, then found space to hit two short jumpers, tying the score 51-51.
With 1 minute 36 seconds to play, Moore rejected his eighth Spartans shot, corralled the ball and sent Shanklin ahead for the go-ahead layup.
“Most teams don’t think I’m a shot-blocker until they see me do it,” Moore said. “It’s all about timing and making sure your body is right so you can get it out of the way and don’t foul.”
Moore rejected his ninth shot on the next possession and set up the dagger. Sophomore Isiah Payne drove the lane and found senior Tariq Miller standing alone on the right wing behind the 3-point line. Miller hit nothing but net and Jennings opened its largest lead of the game 56-51.
“I was open. I had to take the shot that I take every day in practice and believe in it,” Miller said.
Hazelwood East senior Torhez Simms, who led the Spartans with 17 points, converted a putback in the waning seconds to cut the lead to one, but Jennings secured the basketball and the win.
“Even though the game was up-and-down (the court), it came down to some solid possessions in the half court on both ends,” Jennings coach Danny Thomas said.
Coaches from each team donned Christmas sweaters of varying degrees of taste. Although their sweaters might be called ugly, the play of their teams could not.
Intense full court defensive pressure by Hazelwood East created steals and fast-break baskets early. After Chris Rose and Jordan Gilmore hit successive threes, the Spartans raced out to a 13-7 first-quarter lead.
The Hazelwood East lead climbed to 11 points before Jennings unleashed its own full court harassment. The Warriors collected six steals and forced the Spartans into several hurried decisions, closing the deficit to 25-23 at halftime.
“We had the momentum early, we were making shots, but we were stuck on 22 points for like four minutes in that second quarter,” Hazelwood East coach Lawndale Thomas said. “We were breaking the press, but we were missing layups and wide open jump shots.”
With Moore and fellow post player Jaylen Craig in foul trouble, Demetrius Armstrong gave the Warriors a boost off the bench in the second half with four points and three rebounds as Jennings stayed close, setting up a thrilling final quarter.
The final game of the evening capped off an exciting opening round that included two near upsets as No. 5 seed St. Louis Christian survived a 20-point comeback by the host school, outlasting SLUH 58-56 and No. 2 seed and defending tourney champion Cardinal Ritter squeaked by hot-shooting Miller Career Academy 51-49.
No. 11 seed Jennings joined No. 10 seed Urbana (Ill.) as the only lower seeds to advance as the Tigers defeated No. 7 Lift for Life 69-51.