Motivated by near miss last season, Westminster gets shot at Class 4 title

Casen Lawrence wasn't about to let it happen again.
Lawrence's Westminster boys basketball team saw a promising 24-win campaign come to a halt with a loss to Cape Notre Dame in last season's Class 4 quarterfinals and found itself back in the same round again last Friday at Tolton.
“I think we definitely didn't want that feeling again,” said Lawrence, a junior guard. “We saw how excited Cape Notre Dame was after and I think we used it as motivation.”
The Wildcats jumped out to a big lead after the first quarter and never looked back in what would be a 16-point win over the Trailblazers. The victory propelled Westminster (23-5) to its first state semifinal appearance in 16 years.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Wildcats learned Barstow (10-9) — the team that was supposed to be their Class 4 semifinal opponent Friday — had been forced to withdraw.
The forfeit victory advanced the Wildcats into the Class 4 championship at 2 p.m. Saturday at Missouri State University’s JQH Arena against either Vashon (14-1) or Blair Oaks (24-4).
“Last year, losing that (quarterfinal) game was motivation in the offseason and for this season,” Westminster coach Dale Ribble said. “At the same time, we knew how hard it is to get to this point because there's a lot of good teams out there. So we feel fortunate and thankful to still be playing. We've got a great opportunity ahead of us and we're just excited about it.”
Junior guards E.J. Williams and Caleb Thompson give credit to the work the Wildcats did last summer to get them past the quarterfinals this time around.
“I think a lot of us took time to work on our individual game and then we brought it into tryouts and practice,” Williams said. “I think it's going to be very fun and exciting. It's the first time in a long time we've done it. We're just grateful for the opportunity that we even get to play basketball this year. We're just very excited to get down there and just have the experience.”
“We all met up and we all prepared well for this season, and I feel like we're making an impact at the end of the season because it's all showing,” Thompson said.
Westminster has just two seniors on its roster and neither averages more than one point per game, so it's all about the underclassmen, who compose the top nine spots on the Wildcats' scoring leaderboard.
“We're pretty young, but everyone's been playing varsity for at least two years,” Lawrence said. “I also think that experience from last year being in that big of a game helped us last week.”
Many of those underclassmen have seen significant varsity playing time the last two or three years and that has helped erase any thoughts of the Wildcats being an inexperienced team.
“We've got a lot of players that really love the game and we've got a lot of players that are pretty skilled and gifted,” Ribble said. “A lot of these guys played a lot for us last year. And Casen and E.J. both played a lot as freshmen for us. So, we have a lot of players with a lot of high school basketball experience and that has helped with this year. And hopefully it'll help us next year, too.”
Sophomore guard Kobi Williams, E.J.'s younger brother, leads the Wildcats at 13.3 points per game this season.
Lawrence is right behind him at 12.7 points per game and is one of the area's top 3-pointer shooters with 74 makes, which ranks him third overall and first among players still competing in the playoffs.
“We have a lot of guys that can score on the inside,” Lawrence said. “One of my main roles is to shoot threes and make them. My teammates do a good job of getting me open.”
Thompson averages nine points per contest and junior forward Austin Vick averages 8.9 points and a team-best 6.5 rebounds per game. E.J. Williams leads the Wildcats with 3.1 assists per game.
“I think we’re pretty versatile. We’ve got many weapons,” Williams said. “But, I think the key thing is we have a great coach and we just play to his standards. We use all of our different talents and skills and we've just bonded together. And we just play hard.”
Ribble, who played on two NCAA Tournament teams from 1989-1993 at Missouri State (then Southwest Missouri State) under the legendary Charlie Spoonhour, said he feels like his team is playing its best basketball of the year during its current 14-2 stretch.
“It's so much fun to share this with our players and our families and the fans and the Westminster community,” he said. “It's an experience that I think all of us will remember for our lifetime. So, what a great opportunity. Let's go have a blast with it because it's been a blast so far.”