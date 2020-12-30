Motivated Marquette rolls past Oakville

In all, seven different players scored in the first quarter and the Mustangs made six of their last eight shot attempts.

“We just try to get the best shot we can by moving the ball, and when we’re playing for each other, we’re a tough team,” Marsh said.

Defensively, the Mustangs challenged jump shooters and cleared the defensive glass, holding Oakville to 3-for-18 shooting in the first half and just one offensive rebound for the game.

“One of our main focuses was to close out, get a hand up and make sure they don’t get open shots,” Young said. “And we call it one-and-done, they get one shot and then we get the rebound. If they miss, they’re not getting any extra points.”

Marquette continued to make the extra pass in the second quarter and the shots kept falling. Led by Caldwell, the Mustangs went 6-for-9 from three-point range in the first half and eight different Mustangs recorded assists on the way to a 45-10 halftime advantage.

“We got the ball moving around and we played for each other. Everyone wants to see the next person succeed,” Caldwell said.