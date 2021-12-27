Murphy caps dynamic day with 20 points in Columbia's tournament win over Civic Memorial

“There's no championship game without today and there's no championship game without tomorrow's game against Freeburg,” Sandstrom said. “We just try to take it game-by-game and not get too high or too low.”

Columbia jumped out to a 10-2 lead midway through the first quarter and led 20-9 by the end of the first eight minutes. Murphy had 10 first-quarter points, including 8 of 9 from the free-throw line.

“It's easy points,” he said, “so it's always nice to hit those.”

Columbia led 48-20 at halftime and it could have been more as Murphy drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer. The shot was initially ruled good, but was quickly waved off after a consultation by the officials.

“I was definitely disappointed. That three would have been fun to hit,” Murphy said. “But, it was still a great half.”

Murphy had 18 of his 20 points by halftime and had all 20 by the end of the third quarter, as he sat out the final eight minutes. He did the same in the win over Piasa Southwestern.

Glenn Powers knocked down a trey to start the second half and the Columbia lead never got under 30 points with the entire fourth quarter played with a running clock.