Murphy caps dynamic day with 20 points in Columbia's tournament win over Civic Memorial

COLUMBIA, Ill. – Dylan Murphy had himself a very productive day Monday.
After scoring a team-leading 17 points in a morning victory over Piasa Southwestern, the Columbia junior forward notched another team-high a few hours later with 20 points in the Eagles' 73-33 win over Civic Memorial in a pool-play game of the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament at Columbia High.
“My rebounding contributed a lot to that because there were a lot of putbacks,” Murphy said. “And obviously my shot was going, but that's just getting reps outside the game.”
That extra work is why Murphy is averaging a team-best 15.7 points per game this season.
“Dylan puts the time in. When you put the time and the work in, results happen,” Columbia coach Mark Sandstrom said. “And he's been doing it a lot the last two years specifically. He's making a name for himself.”
Columbia (9-3) also had a very productive day collectively with two blowout wins to set up its Tuesday night game with Freeburg (7-3) with a chance to play for the championship Wednesday evening with a win.
Columbia won the last Columbia-Freeburg tourney title in 2019 (it wasn't played last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic), and either it or Alton Marquette has won the last nine titles.
“There's no championship game without today and there's no championship game without tomorrow's game against Freeburg,” Sandstrom said. “We just try to take it game-by-game and not get too high or too low.”
Columbia jumped out to a 10-2 lead midway through the first quarter and led 20-9 by the end of the first eight minutes. Murphy had 10 first-quarter points, including 8 of 9 from the free-throw line.
“It's easy points,” he said, “so it's always nice to hit those.”
Columbia led 48-20 at halftime and it could have been more as Murphy drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer. The shot was initially ruled good, but was quickly waved off after a consultation by the officials.
“I was definitely disappointed. That three would have been fun to hit,” Murphy said. “But, it was still a great half.”
Murphy had 18 of his 20 points by halftime and had all 20 by the end of the third quarter, as he sat out the final eight minutes. He did the same in the win over Piasa Southwestern.
Glenn Powers knocked down a trey to start the second half and the Columbia lead never got under 30 points with the entire fourth quarter played with a running clock.
Powers, who is Columbia's lone senior, had 14 points, while Sam Donald also hit double-figure scoring with 11 points.
“We're hard to guard because we're multi-faceted,” Sandstrom said. “Everybody in our starting lineup can get double digits every night and there's four kids in that starting lineup that can probably get 20 a night on occasion.”
Still in search of its first win this season, Civic Memorial (0-11) was led by freshman Adam Ogden's 10 points.
“We didn't get off the bus today. If you're asking me, I think we were still thinking about what we got for Christmas. We weren't ready to play at all and they were, and they put it on us early and the rest is history,” Civic Memorial coach Jared Reynolds said. “We've just got to keep battling. We showed progress the last two games and this game we took a big step backwards.”