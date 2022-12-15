Murphy thrives off the bench in St. Charles' win over Parkway Central

ST. CHARLES — Evan Murphy is cool with his role coming off the bench for the St. Charles boys basketball team.

And why not? The junior guard is thriving early this season as a Pirates reserve.

Murphy set a new career-best scoring mark for the second straight game Thursday night with a team-high 17 points in St. Charles' 56-42 win over Parkway Central in a GAC/Suburban Challenge game at Lindenwood University's Hyland Arena.

“I feel great in my role,” he said. “I love bringing the energy and I love defense especially. And then when the offense comes, it comes.”

The win kept St. Charles perfect at 8-0, marking the first time the Pirates have started the season with eight straight wins since 2016.

“I really like my guys,” St. Charles coach Rick Foster said. “We play fast and we play hard.”

The final margin was 14 points, but Parkway Central (2-5) kept it close for the first three quarters before falling for the fourth time in the last five games.

“I thought there were two stretches,” Colts coach Aaron Mueller said. “The first one was at the end of the second quarter where we went from being up three to down three at half with just some poor decision-making. And then it was 37-36 and we gave up a 14-0 run. Then it just kind of snowballed one thing after the other.”

Murphy, who scored just six points in limited time on the varsity level last season, has already hit double-digit scoring three times this season, including 14 in St. Charles' previous game against Pattonville.

“Physically, Evan is as good as we've got,” Foster said. “He's high energy, aggressive, takes the ball to the basket really good. Just trying to get him to figure out everything and play both sides. But he's one of our main guys and he's gonna be really important coming up.”

And, though he didn't start the game, Murphy was in for much of the crucial final stretch in the fourth quarter.

“I like the minutes that I'm getting,” he said. “I'm happy to contribute to the team.”

After an early 3-pointer by the Colts, the Pirates scored the next seven points to take the lead. But St. Charles would get just two free throw makes in the final 5 minutes and 4 seconds of the first quarter to exit it trailing 11-9.

The teams went back-and-forth the entire second quarter with no lead bigger than three points.

Oliver Kokal, who scored a game-high 18 points, banked in a 3 to give Central a 19-16 lead with 2:27 to play before halftime, but Murphy tallied four straight points to fuel a 6-0 surge to end the first half with a 22-19 edge for St. Charles.

“They kind of won the first half,” Foster said. “We were ahead, but still it just didn't feel right and feel like what we want to do. It was kind of a battle of the wills and a battle of the pace. We wanted to speed it up and go fast and score a lot of points. They wanted to slow it down and keep it low.”

After the Colts fell behind by five in the third quarter, four straight points by Kokal sliced the deficit down to one before Murphy drove hard to the basket for a layup to right the ship for the Pirates with 2:31 left in the third.

“That's always been our thing and especially my thing, too,” Murphy said. “We always like to run and gun. We play teams fast, so when I get a chance to go the basket, I love to take it.”

The St. Charles lead was four after three quarters when Sam Sailors knocked down a 3 just 39 seconds into the fourth to bring Central to within 37-36.

But the Pirates got a big steal at midcourt by Nik Pugh, who took it all the way in for a scoop shot to start a 14-0 run that put St. Charles up by 15.

The scoreless drought of 5:15 did in a Colts team that is still searching for offensive options besides Kokal, who is one of the area's top scorers at nearly 20 points per game.

“We need to find a couple guys that can complement Oliver and score consistently,” Mueller said. “Right now, we do not have much experience and we're kind of gaining it on the fly. We just didn't execute in the fourth quarter and that allowed them to spurt on us at the end.”

Murphy went 9-for-12 from the free-throw line Thursday, missing his first attempt and his last two but making nine in a row in between, including four big ones in the fourth quarter.

“I didn't even realize I hit that many. It feels good to always be able to make those because it's chancy sometimes,” he said. “At the beginning of the season, my first game (against rival St. Charles West) I had one point. So, that wasn't great. But I keep getting more confidence and that's kind of the biggest thing for me. The more confident I get, the better I can play and contribute to the team.”

GAC/Suburban Challenge: St. Charles 56, Parkway Central 42