Naeger, Cook lead St. Pius X to victory over Brentwood

FESTUS — Over the last two seasons, St. Pius X senior Riley Naeger has been a consistent source of offense for the Lancers, scoring in double figures in 34 of his last 37 games.
One of the outliers was a nine-point performance against Brentwood last season, resulting in a three-point loss and the end of an eight game-winning streak.
That disappointment weighed heavily on Naeger's mind as he approached a rematch Wednesday night against the Eagles.
“I remember last year I got in foul trouble really early and didn’t get to play much,” Naeger said. “Tonight, I tried to come out, make sure I was in the game and produce.”
Naeger produced from inside, outside, and at times dominated the offensive glass, leading four Lancers in double-figures with 21 points and 10 rebounds as St. Pius X exacted revenge on Brentwood 68-53.
St. Pius X (11-4) showed a selfless willingness to share the ball, recording assists on seven of its first 10 baskets.
Naeger was on the business end of several of those assists, scoring 14 first half points and helping the Lancers open a 35-25 halftime lead.
“I saw a lot of openings in the middle because (Brentwood) was pushing up on defense trying to pressure us at half court,” Naeger said.
St. Pius X also had the tall task of defending Brentwood senior Chris Hill, who leads the area in scoring average with 27.4 points per game.
Senior guard Kayden Cook stands eight inches shorter than Hill but asked his coach for the assignment of guarding the Brentwood prolific scorer.
“(Hill) definitely looked bigger than last year, so I knew if I wanted to keep him from getting 30 (points), I was really going to have to lock in,” Cook said.
Cook made Hill work hard just to receive the ball on the perimeter, then forced him into his help defenders and into shooting off-balance jumpers and low-percentage runners as Hill went 3-for-11 from the field and scored only eight first half points.
“Kayden wanted the challenge, and being undersized, it just shows you what kind of kid he is,” St. Pius X coach Chris Miller said.
Hill, who has netted 47 percent of the points his team has scored this season, was outscored by reserve Jordan Mitchell, who came off the bench to lead the Eagles with nine first half points.
“We fed the big fella in the middle and he played an awesome first half,” Brentwood coach Kevin Kullum said.
Cook banked a corner 3-pointer to open the third quarter and then Naeger took over the offensive glass, scoring on three putbacks in the first three minutes as St. Pius X opened a 20-point cushion.
But Hill kept Brentwood (5-5) within striking distance, showing why he is such a talented scorer. He often created his own offense, avoiding double-teams and knifing his way to 19 second half points for a game-high 27.
“He’s a good ball-handler and he’s very creative,” Kullum said. “Everybody we play double-teams him, but he plays through it. He’s a full-fledged competitor.”
St. Pius X was balanced offensively as Josh Ruble (17 points), Eli Boyer (11) and Cook (10) joined Naeger in double figures and the Lancers recorded assists on 12 of their 27 made baskets.
“If we’re not getting a lot of assists, I don’t feel like we’re having a very efficient game,” Miller said. “At times in the second half, I didn’t think we were as efficient as we needed to be, but we pride ourselves to try to play the very best that we can.”
St. Pius X has won four games in a row by an average margin of victory of 32 points since going 1-2 in a Christmas tournament in Rolla. The Lancers’ two losses came by a total of four points, and Naeger points to the lessons learned there for the team’s recent dominance.
“Playing bigger schools, we were facing opponents that were quicker and could do more,” Naeger said. “Once we came back here, we‘ve been locked in on defense and playing as a team a little more. I think we started to figure it out.”