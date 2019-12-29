Nesbitt lifts St. Louis Christian past Cardinal Ritter in OT to win Legends of Winter

Jordan Nesbitt grabbed the rebound and took off.
A junior guard for the St. Louis Christian boys basketball team, Nesbitt had already hit the go-ahead 3-pointer Sunday night.
Now he was after the nail in the coffin.
The 6-foot-6 Nesbitt went coast-to-coast in transition and finished a layup with such a high degree of difficulty it drew gasps and applause from the standing-room only crowd to catapult St. Louis Christian to an impressive 63-57 overtime win against Cardinal Ritter in the championship game of the Legends of Winter Roundball Classic at Danis Field House on the campus of St. Louis University High.
“I had to make sure I carried my team and put them on my back and take over,” Nesbitt said. “That's what I wanted to do.”
The No. 5 seed, St. Louis Christian (7-2) won the title and did it against the best teams in the tournament. The Cougars opened up with a two-point win over host SLUH and then followed with victories over No. 4 seed Hazelwood Central, No. 1 seed CBC and then No. 2 seed Ritter, the defending tournament champion.
“Everybody thought we weren't going to win it,” Nesbitt said. “We had the hard side. I'm glad we came out victorious and won it all.”
The Cougars appeared poised to make the last game their easiest. They led the Lions 11-2 in the first quarter. When junior guard Kevin McCoy knocked down a 3-pointer with 1 minute and 50 seconds to go in the second quarter it ballooned the lead to 33-18.
Ritter (7-4) was held in check offensively by the absurd length of the St. Louis Christian's zone. The Cougars trot out a roster that includes 6-foot-9 Michael Folarin and 6-foot-8 Mayen Maen. Throw in the long and lanky Nesbitt it's tough to find passing lanes or space against and the Lions found none. They had one field goal through the first five minutes of the game and managed just nine points in the first quarter. They trailed 34-22 at halftime.
When the Lions shots don't fall it's hard for them to set up the pressure defense that is their bread and butter. As the Cougars cleaned the glass in the first half the second-chance points were few and far between.
That changed in the second half as Ritter found some life.
Senior forward Garry Clark knocked down a 3-pointer for the Lions first bucket of the third quarter. The 6-foot-7 Clark hit on several short-range jumpers with hands in his face to start the come back. Junior swingman Mario Fleming started feeling it at the end of the quarter as he sparked a 7-0 run to trim the lead to 48-41 headed into the fourth. He drew a shooting foul on a long heave just before the buzzer and then connected on all three free throws that came with it. Fleming finished with 16 points and two rebounds. Clark scored 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked three shots.
Senior forward Brandon Ellington dropped in a layup for the first points of the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 48-43. Ellington finished with five points, nine rebounds and a pair of blocked shots. Sophomore guard Lutheran Burden III, who was tasked with trying to stay in front of Nesbitt for long stretches on the defensive end, came alive on the offensive side. He scored eight points and had several nice passes that set up buckets for his teammates. He finished with a team-high four assists.
After trailing by so many early on, Clark completed the comeback when he grabbed and offensive rebound and scored on a putback to tie the game at 50 with 2:14 remaining.
After an empty possession by St. Louis Christian, Ritter took a timeout with 1:02 to play. The Lions came out of their meeting and decided to wait to see if St. Louis Christian would come out of its zone.
The Cougars laid back and the Lions were content to take the last shot. With about 10 seconds to play Fleming drove into traffic and his floater was off the mark. Clark grabbed the loose ball and his short range jumper from the right side found the rim just before the buzzer sounded.
In overtime Ritter led by two points twice but ran out of gas. St. Louis Christian took the lead for good when Nesbitt pulled up from the wing and knocked down a contested 3-pointer, his third long-range shot of the game. He finished with a game-high 24 points to go with 13 rebounds and four assists.
“We're going to put the ball in his hands any chance we get,” St. Louis Christian coach Casey Autenrieth said. “Time and time again he comes through, puts the team on his back, does what's necessary to win. Whether it's go get a bucket or make the right pass. He makes the right play. He's a great player.”
St. Louis Christian junior guard Marjok Okado scored 10 points and hauled in eight rebounds. Maen, a junior forward, scored 12 points on four 3-pointers all in the first half. Allette had seven points.
“I'm proud of our guys,” Autenrieth said. “This is what we do but it feels good to do it in St. Louis.”
Ritter showed plenty of mettle in defeat. The Lions continued to grind even when the ball would not fall in the basket in the early going. It wasn't the result coach Ryan Johnson wanted but he was impressed by the way his team competed
“When you put yourself in that type of hole it takes a lot out of you,” Johnson said. “Our guys are built for that and they showed they were. It may have not went our way in the end but they are battle tested.”