Nesbitt lifts St. Louis Christian past Cardinal Ritter in OT to win Legends of Winter

Ritter (7-4) was held in check offensively by the absurd length of the St. Louis Christian's zone. The Cougars trot out a roster that includes 6-foot-9 Michael Folarin and 6-foot-8 Mayen Maen. Throw in the long and lanky Nesbitt it's tough to find passing lanes or space against and the Lions found none. They had one field goal through the first five minutes of the game and managed just nine points in the first quarter. They trailed 34-22 at halftime.

When the Lions shots don't fall it's hard for them to set up the pressure defense that is their bread and butter. As the Cougars cleaned the glass in the first half the second-chance points were few and far between.

That changed in the second half as Ritter found some life.

Senior forward Garry Clark knocked down a 3-pointer for the Lions first bucket of the third quarter. The 6-foot-7 Clark hit on several short-range jumpers with hands in his face to start the come back. Junior swingman Mario Fleming started feeling it at the end of the quarter as he sparked a 7-0 run to trim the lead to 48-41 headed into the fourth. He drew a shooting foul on a long heave just before the buzzer and then connected on all three free throws that came with it. Fleming finished with 16 points and two rebounds. Clark scored 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked three shots.