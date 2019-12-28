Nesbitt sparks St. Louis Christian past CBC in Roundball Classic

The last minute of the fourth quarter felt like an eternity to Casey Autenrieth.
The St. Louis Christian boys basketball coach, Autenrieth has put his team in tough spots this winter.
It was in another one Saturday night.
“When the game gets tight, these guys are comfortable with that,” Autenrieth said. “I wasn't too nervous.”
St. Louis Christian held off CBC 59-55 in front of a standing room only crowd in a semifinal of the Legends of Winter Roundball Classic at Danis Field House on the campus of St. Louis U. High.
The No. 5 seed, St. Louis Christian (5-2) advanced to play Cardinal Ritter in the championship game at 6 p.m. Sunday.
The No. 1 seed, CBC (5-4) will play in the third-place game against McCluer at 4:30 p.m.
The Cougars were underdogs in the seeding, but not on the court. They led 13-9 after the first quarter. The game was tied at 28 at halftime.
The only time CBC looked poised to pull away from St. Louis Christian was midway through the third quarter when senior guard Caleb Love dropped in a layup to make it 34-28.
That's when Jordan Nesbitt did some of his best work. A 6-foot-6 junior guard, Nesbitt scored the last eight points for St. Louis Christian in the third quarter to draw the Cougars even at 44.
“I was just trying to be the sparkplug for my guys,” Nesbitt said. “We were a little down. I was trying to bring us back and help us win.”
Nesbitt scored 29 points, but only six in the fourth quarter. He hit four clutch free throws that kept the Cadets at bay but missed the front end of a one-and-one bonus that could have pushed the lead to four. Love grabbed the loose ball, raced the other way and drove down the right side only to see the ball kick off his foot out of bounds and with it CBC's best chance to extend the game.
It was one of several miscues that plagued the Cadets on both ends.
“We weren't able to make the shots we saw fall in the first two games,” CBC coach Justin Tatum said. “We got complacent offensively. Defensively we let other guys get comfortable and they got comfortable making their run and ended up winning the game.”
Love scored 26 points to go with six rebounds, three assists and a steal. He knocked down his first long-range 3-pointer and proceeded to continue bombing away, but none connected. Love attacked the basket after some encouragement from his coach and scored eight points in the fourth quarter. His layup with 5 minutes and 25 seconds left in the game gave CBC a 48-46 lead, but it was short lived.
St. Louis Christian's Mayen Maen knocked down a corner 3-pointer on the ensuing possession to give the Cougars the lead for good. It was the only field goal for the 6-foot-8 Maen.
“I was proud of the way they battled,” Autenrieth said. “They stepped up when they needed to and rebounded the ball well. We'll take it.”
Sophomore guard Vasean Allette scored nine points while junior Marjok Okado had eight points, six rebounds, two steals and blocked three shots. Junior forward Michael Folarin had six rebounds and hit one of two free throws with 7.1 seconds to play.
“It was fun. I was proud of the way I came out and played and proud of my boys,” Nesbitt said. “We're not finished. We've got one more.”
CBC got nine points and five assists from sophomore point guard Robert Martin. Senior forward Mike West scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds. He took two charges.