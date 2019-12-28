Nesbitt sparks St. Louis Christian past CBC in Roundball Classic

“I was just trying to be the sparkplug for my guys,” Nesbitt said. “We were a little down. I was trying to bring us back and help us win.”

Nesbitt scored 29 points, but only six in the fourth quarter. He hit four clutch free throws that kept the Cadets at bay but missed the front end of a one-and-one bonus that could have pushed the lead to four. Love grabbed the loose ball, raced the other way and drove down the right side only to see the ball kick off his foot out of bounds and with it CBC's best chance to extend the game.

It was one of several miscues that plagued the Cadets on both ends.

“We weren't able to make the shots we saw fall in the first two games,” CBC coach Justin Tatum said. “We got complacent offensively. Defensively we let other guys get comfortable and they got comfortable making their run and ended up winning the game.”

Love scored 26 points to go with six rebounds, three assists and a steal. He knocked down his first long-range 3-pointer and proceeded to continue bombing away, but none connected. Love attacked the basket after some encouragement from his coach and scored eight points in the fourth quarter. His layup with 5 minutes and 25 seconds left in the game gave CBC a 48-46 lead, but it was short lived.