Nesslage, Lee help Kirkwood edge O'Fallon Christian to reach Rotating Eight final

O'FALLON, Mo. — The first 31 minutes and 53.7 seconds of Thursday night's game were of the modest variety for Kannon Nesslage, but the final 6.3 seconds were nothing short of exhilarating.
The Kirkwood High senior knocked down the go-ahead 3-pointer from the left corner with 6.3 ticks left and then came up with a big block on the defensive end just before time expired to give the Pioneers a thrilling 53-52 win over O'Fallon Christian in a Rotating Eight Tournament semifinal game at Fort Zumwalt West.
“Obviously, I was a little upset with myself just not knocking down shots that I thought I should early in the game,” said Nesslage, a 6-foot-7 forward who finished with 12 points. “But, I had the confidence from my teammates just telling me, 'Next shot, next shot.' They had my back and kept encouraging me and that definitely gave me the confidence to take that shot and knock it down.”
Kirkwood (9-2) won its fourth consecutive game and sixth in its last seven. The Pioneers, the tournament's No. 2 seed, will take on top seed Poplar Bluff (9-2) for the Rotating Eight championship at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Zumwalt West.
“I think this is my first tournament final playing at Kirkwood,” Pioneers leading scorer Will Lee said. “So, this is big for me. I want to come in (Friday) and get the win.”
Nesslage had the big final few seconds, but the Pioneers would not have been in any position to come away with the win without the fourth quarter heroics of Lee.
The senior guard/forward dropped in 10 of his team-high 23 points in the final eight minutes, including a rim-rocking alley-oop dunk on a pass from Javaris Moye to give the Pioneers a two-point lead with 2:34 to play.
“At the beginning of the fourth quarter, my coach set up plays to just get me open and I've got to thank my team for feeding me,” Lee said. “When I had the ball in my hands, I just felt like LeBron (James). No one could stop me.”
Third-seeded Christian (7-4) fell for the fourth time in the last six contests after a 5-0 start. The Eagles, who will play No. 5 seed Whitfield for third place at 7 p.m. Friday, outscored the Pioneers in each of the first three quarters, but that combined advantage of five wasn't enough to overcome a six-point deficit in the final quarter.
“It was frustrating, but hat's off to Kirkwood. They're a great team,” Christian coach Adam Glenville said. “We go in with a lead in the fourth quarter, but we turn the ball over more than five times in one quarter and it's just a killer. We've got have a quick memory and turn around and play Whitfield tomorrow.”
After Kristian Davis sank two free throws to tie the game with one minute to play, a series of turnovers both ways led to Kalin Black's jumper in the paint to give the Eagles a 52-50 lead with 19.2 seconds remaining.
That led to Nesslage's clutch trey just under 13 seconds later on a heads-up pass by Moye, a sophomore guard.
“The play wasn't exactly for him,” Kirkwood coach Jimmy McKinney said, “but Javaris saw him in the corner, made a good pass and he shot it with no hesitation and knocked it down.”
Nesslage then got a block on a last-second shot by Raynard Horry, who at 5-7 is a foot shorter than Nesslage.
After a back-and-forth first quarter in which both teams held a lead, Kirkwood scored eight of the first 10 points in the second quarter to take a 21-17 lead. Christian answered with eight straight to take its own four-point lead and later stretched the lead to six before settling for a 29-26 lead at the intermission.
Davis had a huge first half with 18 points, including nine in each quarter. He finished with a season-high 23 points, but was only joined in double figures by Horry (11 points) for a team that has four starters average double-figure scoring.
“He was doing great. One of things we've been trying to do is get him going early,” Glenville said of Davis. “Hat's off to Kirkwood, they slowed him down in the second half. But, he's gonna be a big part of our run this year.”
A low-scoring third quarter yielded a 40-35 lead for the Eagles heading into the final quarter, but they were done in by too much Lee and too much Nesslage in the final seconds and the Pioneers moved on to try to take down the Mules in Friday's title showdown.
“This is one of hopefully many big wins this season. It's a great confidence-booster,” Nesslage said. “We're enjoying this one, but like coach said, when we got off the bus back at school, we have to move our minds to (Friday) and focus on the championship.”