WELDON SPRING — Charlie Nett knew the game was over as the ball left his hands.

The Troy Buchanan senior guard took an inbounds pass with three seconds left in overtime Monday night, dribbled into the paint and swished a free-throw line jumper as the buzzer sounded to give the Trojans a thrilling 49-47 come-from-behind win over Francis Howell in the Class 6 District 4 boys basketball championship at Howell.

“Oh yeah, I knew it was going in when it left my hands,” Nett said. “It's just unbelievable, but we've just got to keep going from here on out.”

Troy (24-5), the No. 4 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, advanced to take on No. 5 Chaminade (21-8) in a Class 6 quarterfinal game at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lindenwood University.

“Our kids found a way. We talk all the time about just believing and the kids finally believed at the end,” Trojans coach Tim Gilmore said. “It's what you live for, right? Two teams that know each other. Four times this year and over the years grinding it out against these guys forever.”

Howell (19-10) had a seven-point lead with two minutes remaining in regulation but was outscored 13-4 the rest of the way in losing to Troy for the third time in four games this season.

“I'm proud of my guys for coming out, playing hard and giving everything they had,” Vikings coach Grant Agbo said. “But Troy did an amazing job. That senior group, with all the heartbreak they suffered last year (in the district final), for them to bounce back, you've got to take your hat off to them.”

Nett came into the game averaging 11.2 points per game this season and 14.5 a contest in the last six. He was held to just one point in regulation Monday, but he accounted for four of Troy's six points in overtime.

“Everything that is going through my head is just spinning,” Nett said. “Our coaches just say believe every single time.”

For the first 28 minutes of the game, the Troy offense was basically carried by the Moore brothers, senior Tyler and sophomore Andrew.

The Moores accounted for 28 of the Trojans' 34 points during that span. Tyler, who scored 15 points, fouled out with 3 minutes, 49 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and Andrew, had just two of his 15 points after that.

“Sometimes we hit shots, sometimes we don't. Jack wasn't hitting, Charlie wasn't hitting early. So, me and Drew stepped up there and got the ball moving offensively,” Tyler Moore said. “And when I fouled out, I had a choice to make. Either sit on the bench and mope or get my teammates worked up. I just had this belief that we were gonna win and it all came together.”

Leading scorer Jack Fessenden finally came alive with nine of his 12 points in the final 7:22 of the game and Nett did his thing in the extra session.

“When Tyler fouled out, it made us pretty uncomfortable, I'm not gonna lie,” Gilmore said. “But, we've been doing it by committee all year. We have five guys (averaging) in double figures almost and that's just the way it's gonna be. We're not a guy's gonna go out and give you 40. We're five guys gonna give you 10 to 15 every night.”

Down 29-26 late in the third quarter, the Vikings tallied the final eight points of the period and the first four of the fourth quarter for a 12-0 run and a 38-29 lead.

When Dwight Lomax Jr. converted a lay-up with 2.7 seconds left in the third and Brennon Wibbenmeyer scored back-to-back buckets to start the fourth, it marked the first time in the game either team had been ahead by more than three points.

The Howell lead was 43-36 after a pair of free throws by Jeremiah Poniewaz with 2:02 left in regulation, but the Vikings' only player to average double-figure scoring this season fouled out 14 seconds later.

Andrew Moore hit two free throws off that foul and the Trojans quickly came up with a huge steal in the backcourt that turned into Fessenden's first and only 3-pointer of the night. Those five points in five seconds turned a seven-point game into a two-point nailbiter.

“To me, the big one was when Jack hit that corner three,” Gilmore said. “I felt like that loosened him up and made them respect him a little bit.”

Howell missed a pair of free throws and Fessenden cut to the basket and scored on a backdoor lay-up with 57.6 seconds to tie it 43-43. The Vikings played for the last shot of regulation, but Owen Larrigan's 3-point attempt fell short and the game went to overtime.

Howell took the first lead of the extra session on a pair of free throws by Donovan Sparks, who led the Vikings with 11 points, and Fessenden and Lomax then traded baskets to make it 47-45 before Nett tied it with a pair of throws with 1:50 left.

Howell held the ball for just over a minute, but a traveling call gave the ball back to the Trojans.

“I don't know how many turnovers we had in the final few minutes, but when Jeremiah fouled out, that made us very limited,” Agbo said. “He handles the ball so much for us and he's hard to maintain and keep in front of. It made guys have to make decisions and put them in positions that they're not comfortable in.”

Troy called a timeout with 18.6 seconds left in hopes of a last shot, but Nett lost the ball on his way to the basket to turn it over with 3.3 seconds left.

The Vikings had a chance to win it again at the end of OT, but their heave downcourt from under their own basket went untouched out the other end and the Trojans got it back with a new life.

Nett triggered that inbounds pass, but his throw in went off a Howell player's foot to give the Trojans another throw-in with three seconds to go. This time, after a Troy timeout, it was Andrew Moore who tossed it in, finding Nett, who, after some jousting, got open just enough to take the pass, dribble into the paint and send the Trojan faithful into a frenzy.

“Typically, we have Keegan (Linebaugh) doing the action, but we put Charlie in just to see if we could get something quick out of it,” Gilmore said. “We thought he would overplay and we could get a backdoor (lay-up) on it. But he didn't, so Charlie bumped again, got a nice little 15-footer and netted it.”

The game was a defensive battle much of the night, especially early on with Troy leading 10-8 after one quarter and Howell holding just an 18-15 lead at halftime.

“We teach solid, tough, physical defense, so that definitely carried us,” Agbo said.

Both teams picked things up a little more on the offensive end in the second half leading to the thrilling climax that had a little extra meaning for the Trojans' four senior starters (Tyler Moore, Nett, Fessenden and Linebaugh) who hardly ever leave the floor.

“We've been together since second grade, this group, and last year we didn't get it done,” Tyler Moore said. “We kind of did the reverse of this year, where we were up 13 with four minutes left and lost (to Fort Zumwalt South). So, to be down (seven) with (two) minutes left and come back and win, it just means everything.”

Class 6 District 4 championship: Troy Buchanan 49, Francis Howell 47