New cast, same result as University City earns shot at third successive Borgia tourney title

WASHINGTON, Mo. — Many of the faces are new, but the University City boys basketball team is right back in a familiar early-season spot.

The Lions opened up a double-digit lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter and then withstood a furious Fort Zumwalt North rally at the end for a 59-53 win in a Borgia Turkey Tournament semifinal game Friday night at Borgia's Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gym.

University City (2-0) has played in — and won — each of the last two Borgia tourney finals, beating Zumwalt North each time. This year, the Lions will take on host Borgia (2-0) in the 7:30 p.m. championship Saturday.

“It's a whole new team,” U-City coach Kelvin Lee said. “We graduated a lot of scoring with Larry Abbey and Carlton Thomas. Now we've got to do it by committee. But they'll figure it out. We've shown glimpses, but we better be on all cylinders tomorrow night because that Borgia team I just saw is pretty good.”

After playing in — and losing — the last three Borgia tourney finals, Zumwalt North (1-1) will play GAC Central foe Washington (1-1) for third place at 6 p.m. Saturday.

“Obviously, you want to win championships all the time. But if the worst-case scenario is you go 2-1 in a tournament, that's still a pretty good tournament, especially this one,” Panthers coach Michael Uffmann said. “Washington is a very good team. We're familiar with them and they're familiar with us. We'll play them two more times after this and we play them in two weeks in our first conference game. They're not gonna feel sorry for us and we're not feeling sorry for them.”

U-City was led Friday by junior guard Kobe Jones, as the CBC transfer had a team-high 16 points, including seven in the final quarter.

“It's been good,” Jones said. “They give me the freedom to play how I want to play. My teammates are helping me, too.”

North, which lost former standout and current Butler freshman Connor Turnbull to graduation, had a balanced offensive attack Friday with sophomore Kobe Anderson leading the way with a game-high 20 points, while Lynden Sanders dropped in 18 points, including four 3-pointers.

The teams went back and forth to start the game with the Panthers taking five different two-point leads, including 13-11 after a jumper by Sanders. But the Lions scored the final eight points of the first quarter to go up 19-13.

U-City led by as many as 12 points in the second quarter before settling for a five-point advantage, 28-23, at the half.

“We had to lock in. We wasn't focused at first,” Jones said. “We came out and let them get the lead. We just had to play as a team and lock it in.”

After a third quarter in which the Lions outscored the Panthers 16-11, Jones scored on a layup to start the fourth quarter that gave U-City a 46-34 lead.

But North kept chipping away at the lead, cutting it to four and later five before finally getting it down to two at 52-50 on a Sanders trey from the left corner with 1 minute, 36 seconds left to play.

“We changed up defensively and started pressuring them a little bit more,” Uffmann said. “And honestly we let Kobe work. Kobe's really good with the ball in his hands and he made some plays for himself and made some plays for his teammates. And Lynden knocked down some big shots for us. Those two have been really good for us thus far.”

Jones' bucket on the next possession pumped the lead back up to four and, after a series of turnovers by both teams in the final minute, Jones came up with a huge steal at midcourt, drew a foul and knocked down both free throws to effectively put the game out of reach at 57-50 with 15.1 seconds to play, sending the Lions on to yet another tourney final at Borgia.

“I told them they had to grind it out,” Lee said. “This is one of those games where this is good for us. In a close game, we've got to learn to how to win them.”