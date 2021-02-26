New Haven comes up short in district final loss to Wellsville

The hosts grabbed just two leads all night — including a 32-30 advantage on a foul shot by Logan Williams with 6 minutes and 29 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

But Wellsville closed on a 13-6 run down the stretch and made all the key hustle plays. The Tigers forced New Haven senior standout John Liggett to turn the ball over twice in a 10-second span in the final minute. Liggett finished with 12 points.

Wellsville coach Steve Lasman said his players felt confident going into the third battle with New Haven.

"Our kids just played better on the road," Lasman said. "It's crazy. We need to wear (road) uniforms all season."

The Tigers are 10-1 this season on the road, said Lasman.

Senior Clayton Ebers led the winners with 14 points. Junior Keaton Mayes added 13 points, including a basket that put his team up 36-32 with 4:04 left.

"We had a good game plan because they beat us twice," Ebers said. "We knew what we had to stop. We knew what they were good at. We executed straight to our game plan that the coaches gave us."