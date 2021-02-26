New Haven comes up short in district final loss to Wellsville

NEW HAVEN — Sam Scheer shook his head.
Two times.
The New Haven High junior forward still could not believe his team dropped a 43-38 decision to Wellsville on Friday in the Class 2 District 5 boys basketball championship game in Franklin County.
Minutes after the upset, Scheer still was in denial mode.
"Did this really happen?" the 6-foot-1 forward said. "Hard to understand."
New Haven (16-9) entered the contest as a decided favorite by virtue of its two regular-season victories over the Tigers — 52-39 on Dec. 3 and 57-46 on Jan. 22.
But Wellsville (18-6) turned the tables with a gutsy grind-it-out effort that seemed to shock the Shamrocks.
"It was a tough game, we kind of dug ourselves a hole in the first half," New Haven coach Aaron Peirick. "I thought we played pretty hard, but we couldn't seal the deal."
The Tigers will face either Cairo (23-1) or Scotland County (12-13) in a sectional contest Wednesday.
Sheer, who finished with a game-high 16 points, said he felt the Shamrocks were fighting an uphill battle right from the start.
"We just struggled at things we don't normally struggle with," Scheer said.
The hosts grabbed just two leads all night — including a 32-30 advantage on a foul shot by Logan Williams with 6 minutes and 29 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
But Wellsville closed on a 13-6 run down the stretch and made all the key hustle plays. The Tigers forced New Haven senior standout John Liggett to turn the ball over twice in a 10-second span in the final minute. Liggett finished with 12 points.
Wellsville coach Steve Lasman said his players felt confident going into the third battle with New Haven.
"Our kids just played better on the road," Lasman said. "It's crazy. We need to wear (road) uniforms all season."
The Tigers are 10-1 this season on the road, said Lasman.
Senior Clayton Ebers led the winners with 14 points. Junior Keaton Mayes added 13 points, including a basket that put his team up 36-32 with 4:04 left.
"We had a good game plan because they beat us twice," Ebers said. "We knew what we had to stop. We knew what they were good at. We executed straight to our game plan that the coaches gave us."
Wellsville bolted out to a pair of seven-point leads in the first half and withstood two New Haven rallies in the second half. Senior Zach Groner gave New Haven its initial lead of the night, 26-25 on a foul shot with 3:51 left in the third period.
The Tigers then responded with five successive points in a 68-second span to regain control.
"It was a struggle to put the ball in the hole for us," Peirick said. "You can go back to a lot of places in that game where if we get a bucket here, or secure this loose ball, or if we make one or two free throws somewhere along the way (then) they're chasing us the last minute and a half or so instead of us chasing them."
Wellsville has won six in a row and recorded its second successive revenge win after beating Clopton 63-41 in the semifinal round. Clopton won the regular season meeting between the teams 40-38 on Jan. 12.
"Our dream tonight was a low-scoring game and we got it," Lasman said. "We've ended the season real strong and there's no reason we can't keep going."