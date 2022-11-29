New-look CBC opens state title defense with win over SLUH

The flow wasn't always there for CBC on Tuesday night as it opened up the 2022-23 high school boys basketball season.

With so many new faces staring at him in the huddle, Cadets coach Justin Tatum knew it wouldn't always be pretty.

CBC flashed its potential as it opened up its Class 6 state championship defense with a 57-54 victory over SLUH in a Metro Catholic Conference game at St. Louis University High School.

"The boys responded the way we asked them to," Tatum said.

CBC (1-0 overall, 1-0 MCC) extended its winning streak over its conference rival to nine games. The Cadets hold have notched 38 wins in the last 48 meetings over SLUH.

Without three mainstays gone from last season's championship squad, the Cadets rotation wasn't set in stone going into their opener.

Tatum admitted it will be a work in progress for the Cadets, but he smiled thinking about the possibilities.

"I have to see who I'm going to play," Tatum said. "I've got too many young, talented guys. It is a good problem to have."

Sophomore Matthew Michalski stepped up as an inside presence.

After only scoring one point as a freshman, Michalski eclipsed that total on his first shot Tuesday.

The 6-foot-10 forward added a few more buckets for good measure.

"Last year, it was a new step being a freshman and getting in a few games," Michalski said. "Over the summer, I put in a lot of work with Bradley Beal Elite and a bunch of constant work with the team. We're starting to perform better and get where we want to be."

He led the Cadets with 12 points and gobbled up nine boards.

Michalski was close to securing the first double-double of his career but was more thrilled with helping the team to a win.

"We're really happy for him," Tatum said. "I had to stay on him because he challenges himself mentally and he did his job."

After a rough first half, shooting just 7-for-22 from the field and 13 turnovers, the Cadets locked it down in the second half.

"Big talk in the locker room and getting on everyone's butt," Michalski said. "Once we get that flow going right, everything comes from that."

In the second half, the Cadets shot better than 50 percent from the field and only committed six turnovers.

Cadets junior Anthony Gause added 10 points and dished out five assists. Senior Calvin Ross added 11 points, going 8-for-10 from the free-throw line down the stretch as SLUH mounted a comeback.

Down by as many as nine points, SLUH (2-2, 0-1 MCC) briefly took a lead with just more than five minutes left.

But the Cadets pulled away late.

"Some of our offensive possessions we got careless with the ball," SLUH coach Erwin Claggett said. "We had some turnovers and made some bad decisions. We didn't execute some things properly and they took advantage."

Aaron Walker Jr. led the way for SLUH with 15 points. The senior also pulled down five rebounds and collected four steals.

"That second half he collected himself and he is what I thought he was — one of the better point guards in the area," Claggett said.