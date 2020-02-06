Newlin picks his spots as Whitfield rallies past Soldan

CREVE COEUR — Facing an 11-point deficit at halftime, the Whitfield boys basketball team started the third quarter with possession of the ball.
The Warriors chucked it out of bounds almost immediately Thursday night.
“That was my fault,” senior guard Drew Newlin said.
Whether it was or wasn’t, Newlin took the rap. One of four seniors on a team that regularly plays three freshmen, Newlin’s role has grown exponentially this season. He showed a wealth of leadership as Whitfield rallied to score a 60-56 win over Soldan at home.
“We’ve got a young team,” Newlin said. “Me being a senior I have to step it up and do all I can to get our team going and bring us back.”
Newlin scored all eight of his points in the second half. His first bucket was a putback that trimmed Soldan’s lead to 40-32 with 3 minutes and 41 seconds to play in the third. His next field goal was a layup that trimmed the Tigers lead to 44-43 a minute and a half into the fourth.
Two minutes later, he buried his only 3-pointer of the game to stake Whitfield to a 48-44 lead. Finally he hit one of two free throws with 20 seconds left in the game to help give enough of a cushion to grab the victory.
“Drew is a tremendous person of high character,” Whitfield coach Mike Potsou said. “As a coach to see one of my seniors kind of find his way today in front of the home crowd was fun to watch.”
It was fun for the Warriors just to win. Whitfield (6-15) has had its share of struggles this winter but appears to have started to put some things together. The Warriors have won four of their last six games. The way they clawed out of a double-digit hole and then held off Soldan’s late push was a credit to their senior leadership.
“(The underclassmen) need that peer leadership. For such a young group it’s easy to go astray,” Potsou said. “They’ve done a really good job remaining positive and coming to work every day knowing that the last game is not going to define us. We have to continue to make strides in a positive direction.”
Whitfield didn’t make life easy on itself early. It trailed 7-0 to start and didn’t score until just before the midway point of the first quarter. Soldan (10-11) led by as many as 15 in the second quarter before it took a 34-23 lead into halftime.
The Tigers rode the hot shooting of junior Phillip March. The 5-foot-10 guard scored a game-high 23 points. His long-range shooting provided much needed relief for Soldan against Whitfield’s zone defense.
“The zone bothered us a little bit,” Soldan coach James Washington said. “That’s something we have to work on.”
Whitfield got a significant offensive boost from freshman guard Nolan Simon, who scored 21 points as he attacked Soldan’s defense. Simon attacked the rim for layup after layup.
“My teammates gave me a good rhythm. They told me to keep attacking,” Simon said. “It was a great team win the way we came back. We had a rough start.”
Fellow freshman Jorden Williams finished with 14 points and was clutch at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. The 5-foot-8 Williams hit all six of his attempts in the final 90 seconds to preserve the win.
“We came back, we didn’t give up and we all fought through to the buzzer,” Simon said.
Forward Larry Mack scored 11 points and had five rebounds for the Tigers. Senior guard Javonte Robinson scored nine points.
Washington pinned some of Soldan's late struggles on a particularly rough practice on Wednesday. After watching film, Washington was so disheartened by the Tigers' defensive effort he felt he needed to make a point.
“I ran them pretty hard yesterday. We probably ran for 45 minutes,” Washington said. “Those legs couldn’t make shots.”