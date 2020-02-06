Newlin picks his spots as Whitfield rallies past Soldan

CREVE COEUR — Facing an 11-point deficit at halftime, the Whitfield boys basketball team started the third quarter with possession of the ball.

The Warriors chucked it out of bounds almost immediately Thursday night.

“That was my fault,” senior guard Drew Newlin said.

Whether it was or wasn’t, Newlin took the rap. One of four seniors on a team that regularly plays three freshmen, Newlin’s role has grown exponentially this season. He showed a wealth of leadership as Whitfield rallied to score a 60-56 win over Soldan at home.

“We’ve got a young team,” Newlin said. “Me being a senior I have to step it up and do all I can to get our team going and bring us back.”

Newlin scored all eight of his points in the second half. His first bucket was a putback that trimmed Soldan’s lead to 40-32 with 3 minutes and 41 seconds to play in the third. His next field goal was a layup that trimmed the Tigers lead to 44-43 a minute and a half into the fourth.

Two minutes later, he buried his only 3-pointer of the game to stake Whitfield to a 48-44 lead. Finally he hit one of two free throws with 20 seconds left in the game to help give enough of a cushion to grab the victory.