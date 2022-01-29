Nicholson leads Vashon past Chicago St. Rita in a rare regular season rematch

Tony Irons put up the stop sign Saturday night.

The Vashon boys basketball team was charging hard down the court in transition when Irons, its coach, had them bring the ball back out and work the half-court possession against a long and strong Chicago St. Rita.

“We have a quickness advantage on them, they had a size advantage,” Irons said. “We wanted them to extend their defense and once they did that we thought we had good lanes to get to the rim.”

The plan worked as Vashon battled past St. Rita for a hard-fought 47-42 win in the finale of the Vashon Winter Classic.

The No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Vashon (16-2) has won three in a row and chalked up its second win over St. Rita this season. The Wolverines beat the Mustangs 59-52 in the championship game of the Washington Tournament of Champions on Nov. 27.

Irons prefers to not play teams twice in the same season if he can avoid it. He knew St. Rita would be good when he invited them to play in the highlight game of Vashon’s showcase. He just didn’t realize they’d cross paths in Peoria, Illinois.

“They’re a physical team, they’re a really good team,” Irons said. “They’re going to be challenging for a state championship in Illinois. They’re young like us. We knew we’d have to try to play our best to win.”

St. Rita (16-7) leans on sophomore twin towers James Brown (6-foot-10) and Morez Johnson (6-foot-9). The duo are formidable for most opponents but present a particular challenge to Vashon which doesn’t have a regular rotation player taller than 6-foot-5.

The Wolverines had to collectively defend and rebound to nullify the Mustangs overwhelming size.

“We had to rebound a lot,” junior guard Jayden Nicholson said. “All five guys had to rebound at all times. It’s hard to beat a team two times so we had to keep playing hard all game.”

Nicholson did his part as he hauled in six rebounds. Junior forward Kennard “Moomoo” Davis had six rebounds, too. Nicholson and Davis also provided the bulk of the Wolverines’ scoring.

Nicholson finished with a game-high 21 points and Davis had 10. They were able to get most of those in the half-court offense as they drove the lane.

“We can hit shots when we’re going,” Irons said. “We have some guys that can shoot it but we’re at our best when we’re attacking downhill. That’s what I wanted to do, open the floor up and give those guys opportunities to get to the rim.”

It didn’t hurt Vashon’s cause that Brown was forced to the bench with two fouls early in the second quarter. The Mustangs adjusted but in a game where points were at a premium, having their most consistent scorer on the bench was tough to overcome.

“We were winning the rebounding battle early and that’s something we emphasized in this game,” St. Rita coach Roshawn Russell said. “James is very skilled, as skilled as they come. Not having one of your best players is going to hurt.”

Vashon led 24-20 at halftime. Davis scored the first four points of the third quarter to stake the Wolverines to a 28-20 lead. Guard Trey Williams canned his only 3-pointer of the game in the third and then Davis dropped in another layup to put Vashon ahead 35-25 with 2 minutes and 16 seconds to go in the third.

St. Rita managed just eight points in the period as Vashon locked down on the guards and made things tough on the posts. Brown finished with 16 points and four rebounds. Johnson had seven points and eight rebounds.

“I thought we did a good job of pressuring their guards and once they got the ball in, we did a good job of shrinking it and making those bigs have to make moves around two or three people,” Irons said. “Once they put it on the floor it would be difficult to kick it out because they’re trying to score.”

The Mustangs started fouling in the fourth quarter to extend the game and managed to get the score within five at 47-42 with 39 seconds to play but that was as close as they came as Davis scored two free throws with 27.1 seconds to go.

“I thought Vashon did a great job of being physical, trying to speed us up,” Russell said. “I thought (Irons) did a good job of switching defenses to throw us off. It’s a great learning experience for all of us. I’m proud of my guys, we hung in there and made it interesting down the stretch.”

