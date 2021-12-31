Nicholson, Vashon overwhelm Evanston to win Centralia Holiday Tournament championship

Junior Mason Mosely had 11 points for Vashon, all in the first half, including three 3-pointers. Junior Cameron Stovall had 10 points and junior Kennard Davis had nine. Six other Wolverines scored as Irons liberally used his depth.

Davis was voted to the all-tournament’s first team, while Nicholson landed second-team honors.

“It’s cool, but it could be better,” Nicholson said with a smile. “For real, though, I’m just glad we played together as a team and played hard. We knew we had to win. We’ve got to (keep it up). We want to win state.”

Evanston reached the championship game with a 54-44 conquest over Centralia. The host Orphans subdued Mount Vernon 68-54 in the third-place contest before a near-capacity crowd.

The teams were tied at 7 in the first quarter, but Vashon used a 10-0 in the final 3 minutes, 50 seconds of the period to take a 17-7 lead. The Wildkits (9-3) were held without a basket for the final 4:54.

It was more of the same in the second quarter. Mosely made two 3s, the second coming just ahead of the buzzer to put Vashon ahead by 12. Evanston then failed to score on consecutive possessions for all of the second half.