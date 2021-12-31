Nicholson, Vashon overwhelm Evanston to win Centralia Holiday Tournament championship

CENTRALIA, Ill. – Vashon showed off its vast array of skills Thursday.
The Wolverines were efficient on offense, tenacious on defense and relentless on the boards. It all added up to a convincing 61-38 victory over Evanston in the championship game of the 78th Centralia Holiday Tournament.
“It was a long day, it was a good day,” said junior Jayden Nicholson, who topped the Wolverines (12-0) with 14 points and nine rebounds. “We had to come out and play hard as a team, play together. The biggest thing today was defense, playing hard together. We had to execute.”
Vashon advanced to the title game with a 51-49 triumph over Mount Vernon in the afternoon semifinals. The Wolverines trailed 44-39 midway through the fourth quarter, but rallied and got the deciding basket from Nicholson in the lane with less than one second to play.
The title game was void of such drama.
The Wolverines led 17-7 after one quarter, 34-22 at halftime and 48-28 after three quarters. The margin swelled to 26 points late in the fourth quarter. Vashon shot 48% from the field (20-for-42) and outrebounded Evanston 33-17.
“Mount Vernon pushed us,” Vashon coach Tony Irons said, recalling the difficult semifinal. “We got off to a great start and had them down 16-2. But we hit a wall. We wanted to come back (tonight) and play better. We wanted to give a better effort in the championship game.”
Junior Mason Mosely had 11 points for Vashon, all in the first half, including three 3-pointers. Junior Cameron Stovall had 10 points and junior Kennard Davis had nine. Six other Wolverines scored as Irons liberally used his depth.
Davis was voted to the all-tournament’s first team, while Nicholson landed second-team honors.
“It’s cool, but it could be better,” Nicholson said with a smile. “For real, though, I’m just glad we played together as a team and played hard. We knew we had to win. We’ve got to (keep it up). We want to win state.”
Evanston reached the championship game with a 54-44 conquest over Centralia. The host Orphans subdued Mount Vernon 68-54 in the third-place contest before a near-capacity crowd.
The teams were tied at 7 in the first quarter, but Vashon used a 10-0 in the final 3 minutes, 50 seconds of the period to take a 17-7 lead. The Wildkits (9-3) were held without a basket for the final 4:54.
It was more of the same in the second quarter. Mosely made two 3s, the second coming just ahead of the buzzer to put Vashon ahead by 12. Evanston then failed to score on consecutive possessions for all of the second half.
“I’m a little bit (surprised) because they’re a good team,” Irons said of the Wildkits. “I know they’re a good team. Two games in one day is difficult for anybody. I think our depth played a role. We were able to sub a lot of guys in and didn’t have much of a dropoff. Guys played well off our bench. That’s a credit to them to bring energy and make some plays for us.”
Irons had more than one reason to be happy.
“It’s a great day,” he said. “It’s actually my (first) anniversary, too, so I add that on top of this (championship). I’m excited to see what the new year brings. We’ve got a lot of challenging opponents coming up. We’re looking forward to continuing to get better day by day.
“We’ve got a long way to go. We want to be playing our best basketball when it matters. Our goal every year is to try to win the district championship, and then after that to see how far we can go. We’re young, but coming to things like this … It’s what we need to start to jell and get some unity in our group.”