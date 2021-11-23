 Skip to main content
Nick Kramer, senior, SLUH
Nick Kramer, senior, SLUH

Nick Kramer, SLUH

Nick Kramer, SLUH basketball

Arrived on the scene with a bang last winter as the 6-foot-4 swingman averaged 19.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game to lead the Jr. Billikens to a district championship game. Signed with St. Louis University. 

