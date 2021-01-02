No Sodemann sibling showdown as Liberty pulls away from Clayton

CLAYTON — Ahead of watching two of his sons square off as boys basketball head coaches for the first time, Bill Sodemann had it all planned out.
Instead, neither one of them were there.
Chip Sodemann, who coaches Liberty, was absent from Saturday's contest because his wife had gone into labor earlier in the day. Buddy Sodemann, who coaches Clayton, was sidelined by COVID-19 quarantine protocol.
“I've got a little routine planned. I'm going to try to do something with one half Clayton and one half Liberty, so I can show my support for both,” said Bill Sodemann, a Liberty assistant coach. “Down the road, maybe.”
So, Bill did what he's done nearly 400 times in his hall of fame coaching career — guide his team to victory.
Liberty had three players score in double figures and got a solid defensive effort in the second half to pull away for a 53-40 win over Clayton in a Parkway Round Robin game at Clayton's Stuber Gym.
The Eagles improved to 2-4. In last year's 4-21 campaign, they didn't notch their second win until Jan. 15.
“Last year was a down year for us and I think, because we had a good summer, some of the guys thought they were going to come in and be instantly better, but it’s a new season. We had to start over and do some things,” said Bill Sodemann, who notched 389 wins in 20-plus seasons at Crossroads and Parkway West. “I hope this gives them some confidence to do some things. That's a good win for us. That's a nice club.”
Clayton (1-3) has had a stop-and-start season. The Greyhounds went into a 14-day quarantine in late November, played one game against Carnahan and then had to endure another 14-day quarantine before finally getting in three games in the last five days.
“We're a team that's played four games and a lot of people have played 10-plus,” said Clayton assistant coach Bart Suellentrop, who filled in as head coach. “Normally by this time we'd have a lot more things installed, but the reality of it is we're still in early December where everybody else is at other points. The good news is we have no games this week, so barring any setbacks, we have a full week to get in the gym and get everybody caught up.”
Buddy Sodemann just took over as Greyhounds head coach prior to this season, so missing a chance to get this valuable time with his team likely is not the way he envisioned things.
“We just feel for him because it's so important to him,” Suellentrop said. “He's at home and he's communicating with me every day and he's communicating with the players and he's still involved in the program as much as possible.”
Liberty got a career afternoon from David Richard, who scored a game-high 15 points.
The Eagles junior forward came into the game with just 11 total points scored in four games this season after notching just six points total in 14 contests last year.
“I just had a lot of energy and got up for my teammates. I just had to hustle and the ball ended up bouncing my way,” Richard said. “Coach said I needed to emphasize on putbacks and getting rebounds, and I came out here and played my role.”
Gabe McCrary scored 14 points, just one below his season average, and Peyton Vieliuf pitched in a season-high 12 points for the Eagles, who did most of their offensive damage without the services of junior point guard Jaden Betton, who went down with an eye injury late in the first half and did not return.
“When they told me he wasn't going to play in the second half, I had my concerns,” Bill Sodemann said. “But Gabe did a nice job handling the ball and he got to the basket and scored and did some things.”
McCrary said playing point guard and handling the ball are second nature to him.
“During summer, I'm usually the point guard,” he said. “When I come here, I don't usually run it as much, but I'm always ready for it.”
Sophomore forward Ethan Fauss drained four 3-pointers to lead Clayton with 12 points, while junior guard Soren Steinbecker scored a career-high eight points and senior guard Golden Akannam added seven points off the bench.
But, the Greyhounds had just five field goals and 14 points scored in an offensively-challenged second half that started in a 26-26 tie.
“When we were patient and got into our offense, I thought we got the shots we wanted,” Suellentrop said. “We just didn't shoot it well in the second half, combined with the fact that when we did miss, we had less than 10 offensive rebounds the whole game, maybe even less than five.”
From the other side of things, Sodemann was happy with the 14 points allowed in the second half, including just six in the fourth quarter when the game still hung in the balance.
“We've tried to hang our hats on our defense,” he said. “Our offense is kind of sporadic. We're still young, so we're still learning and trying to get it together. I was really proud in the fourth period. They really buckled down and handled the pressure. We got some easy buckets and we made some free throws.”
Akannam's layup 48 seconds into the fourth quarter got Clayton to within three points at 39-36, but the Greyhounds notched just one more field goal the rest of the way, as Liberty closed the game on a 14-4 run to win the first-ever meeting between the two schools and give the Eagles a much-needed win for their absent head coach.
“He really believes in us and this win means everything for us,” McCrary said.