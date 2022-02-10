No star? No size? No problem for surging Collinsville

Collinsville High’s boys basketball team lacks a star player and doesn’t employ a traditional lineup. However, those are anything but shortcomings.

Riding a 12-game winning streak, the Kahoks haven’t tasted defeat since a one-point decision Dec. 28 against Southwestern Conference foe O’Fallon in the semifinals of the Collinsville Holiday Classic.

Confidence is at a season-high level for the Kahoks (20-5 overall, 7-2 Southwestern Conference), the No. 7 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings.

“It’s our team chemistry and our bonding,” 6-foot-2 senior guard Devin Davis said. “Once we got that up, that’s when we started rolling. We don’t want that chemistry to go down. When we have it off the court, we really have it on the court. We feel like we can go far.”

Jake Wilkinson, a 6-4 junior, echoes Davis.

“Our team is just playing well together,” he said. “The chemistry in the locker room is great. We all get along on and off the court. You can see that in the game. We all pass the ball. We’re playing good team basketball.”

Singularity of purpose has to be an ally for the Kahoks. Senior guard Tray Swygeart, averaging 11.7 points a game, and Davis, averaging 11.6 points, are their modest scoring leaders. Davis is adept at reaching the free-throw line, from where he is shooting 73 percent (85 for 117). He averages 2.7 assists per game.

Wilkinson, who primarily was a junior varsity player until mid-December, now is a varsity starter averaging 10 points. Another player who has earned extended varsity minutes, 6-foot senior guard Deante Franklin, averages 7.8 points and has been stout defensively. Sophomore Nick Horras, who stands 6-2, chips in with 7.8 points and 2.4 assists per game.

Matt Clark, a solid leader, and Dayton Horras are the team’s other seniors.

Collinsville doesn’t depend on size to impose its will on opponents. Wilkinson is the Kahoks’ tallest starter, but versatility enables him to fit the plan.

“We’re doing this without a true point (guard) or a true post,” 13th-year Collinsville coach Darin Lee said. “It’s a unique team that I haven’t had very often. I always thought you had to have a true one and a true five.

“We definitely are not traditional. We’ve got interchangeable parts.”

Davis runs the show at the point. He is heavier, and probably stronger, than the majority of guards he encounters. He likes it that way.

“A lot of people overlook me because I’m a bigger point guard,” Davis said. “I wouldn’t say I’m a really good dribbler, but I can dribble enough to where I can get people open and get where I want to go. I like contact; that’s my favorite part. I use my strength as an advantage, especially on smaller guards.”

The 6-1 Swygeart gives the Kahoks speed and athleticism. He scored 14 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter and Davis finished with 19 points in Collinsville’s furious come-from-behind 55-50 victory Jan. 19 over Hazelwood Central in the Belleville East Classic.

“We were beat,” said Lee, whose team trailed 43-29 early in the fourth quarter and was doing nothing to indicate things were going to change.

Collinsville, instead, closed the game with a 26-7 run and went on to win the tournament championship with victories against Althoff and Belleville East. Wilkinson was named most valuable player, and Swygeart and Davis were selected to the all-tournament team.

“We wanted to win that tournament because we got third place in our own tournament,” Davis said. “We were hanging our heads about that.”

That seems like ages ago.

“That comeback against Hazelwood helped us,” Wilkinson said, citing the contributions of Davis and Swygeart. “It was such a good win. (Winning the tournament) showed us how good we really were and how far we’ve come.”

Lee marvels at Swygeart’s explosiveness and ability to take over a game. Swygeart has scored 20 points three times, and averages a team-best 6.2 rebounds.

“He can get to the basket and is dangerous in the open floor,” Lee said. “He’s very strong around the basket. He has a lot of strength and physicality. We don’t need any one guy to score, but we do need him to rebound.”

Being on the run is important to the Kahoks, even without a true center. They’re always looking for a quick rebound and a fast-break, and if an easy basket isn’t available, Collinsville will try to pick teams apart in other ways.

Lee said the Kahoks’ improved efficiency on offense has been noteworthy. Wilkinson, Franklin and Swygeart all are shooting better than 50% from the field, while Davis and Horras are just under that mark.

It’s all about finding favorable matchups that can be exploited.

“If teams are in a man-to-man, we can get a big guy away from the basket and (capitalize),” Lee said. “If they’re in a zone, we’ve shot it well enough to shoot them out of the zone. That’s made a big difference. (Wilkinson and Franklin) have stepped in and given us some offensive punch. We’re able to put five threats offensively on the floor. And we can put different guys in the post. Whoever get the ball off the glass pushes it, and they can all bring it off the glass.”

Davis said the offensive balance is what confounds opponents.

“We have a lot of good shooters to kick it out to when they’re open, and that creates driving lanes,” Davis said. “Jake has been a really big part of this. He spreads the floor and creates his own shot. So, we’ve got good scoring. Now, we’ve just got to keep playing defense hard and keep hustling.”

Having a deep stable of scoring threats, Wilkinson said, “keeps us unpredictable and makes us hard to guard.”

“It helps relieve pressure if you have other people who can score,” said Wilkinson, who is delighted to be part of the mix. “I’m not as big as everyone else, so I have to score from mid-range. I’m a pretty good shooter and I can post up if there’s a smaller guy on me. That makes me more versatile.

“Coach Lee playing me more has allowed me to adjust to the speed I need to play at on varsity. I’m doing much better than I did in the beginning of the season. I feel way more confident on the floor. I’m not near as nervous.”

Lee said Wilkinson’s confidence is coming through his own hard work, which has resulted in production that includes 15 double-digit scoring games.

“We thought he could be a good varsity player, but he had some big games early on the JV and we moved him into the lineup,” Lee said. “His mid-range has been a key. He’s making everything from 15 feet and in. The last few games, he’s knocked down a few 3s for us. He’s got some length to him and he can go left to right, then pull up.”

Lee acknowledges the Kahoks could be vulnerable against a team that features size — East St. Louis, for example.

Collinsville, however, will stay the course.

“This is the route we’re taking,” Lee said. “A true big man could cause us problems. (But) there’s not many true back-to-the-bucket guys.”

