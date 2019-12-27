Normandy punches ticket to tournament championship against East St. Louis

WELLSTON — In the 87 years of hosting their Holiday Tournament, the Normandy Vikings have never hoisted the championship trophy.
On Saturday, they will have that chance.
Andrew Jackson and Marco Phillips knocked down consecutive threes in a shooting barrage that saw the Vikings go 7-for-10 from long range, shoot 67 percent from the floor and never trail en route to a 68-58 semifinal victory over New Madrid County Central on Friday at the 87th Normandy Holiday Tournament.
Normandy (6-2) will face East St. Louis (7-4) in the championship game at 5:30 Saturday at Normandy High School.
The type of defense that New Madrid employed mattered little to the Vikings. The Eagles started in a 2-3 zone and Normandy hit four first quarter triples. They went to a 1-3-1 and Jackson and Omarion Henry exploited the middle of it.
“What was really kicking offensively was making that extra pass,” Henry said. “We knew where to pass the ball and when to shoot it.”
Normandy opened an 18-12 first-quarter lead and then put the clamps on defensively. The Vikings 2-3 zone hurried jumpers and Henry swept away the rebounds, as Normandy held New Madrid to just three points in the first five minutes of the second quarter and opened up a commanding 35-15 advantage.
“It’s just getting to the right spot, boxing out, and pushing people under the basket so I can get the ball,” said Henry, who corralled seven of his 10 defensive rebounds in the second quarter.
In the second half, New Madrid (5-4) went to a pressure man-to-man and took Normandy out of their extra pass mentality. The Eagles forced several empty possessions and cut the lead to 39-30, before sophomore Jamod Robinson took over.
Robinson not only found his own offense, he penetrated and found Henry for an alley-oop dunk, then sliced into the lane and spotted Mekhi Brown for an open three-pointer to put the game out of reach. Robinson scored 16 of his game-high 22 points in the second half.
“They started pressuring me and that made me use my skills to break down the defense and find the open shots,” Robinson said.
To win their first Normandy holiday tournament, they will first have to conquer East St. Louis. The Flyers used 17 points from LaShawn Johnson and a plus-25 rebound advantage to shut down City University-Memphis 61-29 in the other semifinal.
East St. Louis immediately used its height to its advantage, scoring the first 10 points of the game, all in the paint. Patrick Readye and Macealab Rich controlled the offensive glass and Johnson scored eight quick points as the Flyers soared to a 15-1 lead after the first quarter.
“We just wanted to work on our fundamentals and run our plays early,” Johnson said.
The defense gave up nothing easy as the Lions missed their first seven from long range and went 0-for-10 from the field in the first quarter, but City University (7-3) did cut into the lead and only trailed 23-14 at intermission.
“We wanted to start fast, but we went on a little lull that we have to alleviate,” East St. Louis coach Mark Chambers said. “Other than that stretch we played a pretty good game.”
East St. Louis exploded from the locker room with a 22-5 run, spurred on by the defensive quickness of their guards and the bothersome length of their post players.
“Our defense is the key. We got away from the way we readily play defense in the second quarter, but we came out and locked it back up,” Johnson said.
And Readye locked up the glass, securing a game-high 12 rebounds as the Lions shot just 23 percent from the floor.
“We were just crashing the boards every play, being in the right spots,” Readye said.
The Flyers have held their first two tournament opponents under 30 points, but will face a different test against a talented and hungry Normandy team seeking to make history.
“We’ve got a special group that is ready to change the culture of Normandy Viking basketball and bring pride to this community,” Normandy coach Nathaniel Griffin said.
Henry added, “Eighty seven years and Normandy has never won it. Tomorrow we’re coming for it.”